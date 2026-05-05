Nissan Gravite gets new CNG kit at 82,999 with twin cylinders

Nissan has added a new option for Gravite buyers. The company has introduced a CNG retrofit kit. It comes at an introductory price of Rs 82,999. This kit is not factory fitted. It will be installed at authorised dealerships.
The Gravite itself is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh ex showroom. The CNG cost is extra.
This update brings a new layout that is not seen much in this segment.
What is new in this CNG kit
- Twin cylinder layout with two 25 litre tanks
- Cylinders placed vertically in the boot
- Keeps full 7 seat layout usable
- Dealer level installation
- Government approved system
This design is different from regular CNG cars where space gets heavily affected. Here, seating remains the focus.
Engine and basic details
- 1.0 litre petrol engine
- Around 72 hp and 96 Nm output
- 5 speed manual and AMT options
- CNG expected mainly with manual version
Official mileage numbers are not shared yet.
Safety and build
The kit is developed with support from Motozen and it comes with proper certification.
- ICAT approved system
- Strong cylinder build with good thickness
- Clean installation with proper brackets
- Dedicated filling point under fuel lid
- Smooth switch between petrol and CNG
These points make daily usage easier.
Practical side
- 7 seats remain usable
- Boot space is almost fully used by cylinders
- 60 cities will get this option
- Available across 16 states
So it works more for people who need seats more than luggage space.
Warranty and support
- 3 year or 1 lakh km warranty on kit
- Installation at authorised dealers
- Service support included
This helps buyers feel more secure.
What Nissan leaders shared
Mr. Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India – Nissan and Infiniti, said,
“India continues to be a strategic market for Nissan, and our focus is on bringing products and mobility solutions that are relevant, accessible and future-ready, aligned with the evolving needs of the customers. The introduction of the CNG option for the All-New Nissan GRAVITE is a significant step in that direction. With GRAVITE CNG, we are extending a proven, practical solution to customers seeking a combination of family-focused space, everyday mobility, and lower running costs in key CNG markets.”
Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said,
“After an extremely positive reception from the customers for the Magnite CNG, we are delighted to now launch the first twin-cylinder solution in the segment for The All-New Nissan GRAVITE. It has been designed for customers who need the practicality, flexibility and comfort of a 7-seater MPV for everyday family use. With the introduction of the government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, we are making that proposition even stronger by offering a solution that is not only economical to run but also designed to retain its full 7-seater flexibility, modularity & capability through a smart twin-cylinder setup, ensuring no compromise on space or everyday usability.”