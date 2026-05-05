Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Coming Soon, 160 Street Removed From Lineup

Bajaj Auto is getting ready to bring a new bike under its Avenger lineup. The Avenger 220 Street has now been listed on the official website with a coming soon tag. At the same time, the Avenger 160 Street is no longer listed, which shows that it has been removed from the range.
With this change, the lineup now shifts fully towards the 220 models.
Lineup update and position
The new 220 Street will sit close to the 220 Cruise model.
- Avenger 160 Street is no longer on sale
- Avenger 220 Street will act as the entry model
- Avenger 220 Cruise will continue
The Street version keeps the same base but brings small changes in feel and design.
Engine and performance
The Avenger 220 Street uses the same engine as the Cruise 220.
- 220cc single cylinder engine
- Around 19 PS power
- Around 17.5 Nm torque
- 5 speed gearbox
The ride is expected to feel smooth and relaxed. It suits daily use and long easy rides.
Design and styling
The Street version carries a darker and more clean look.
- Blacked out engine and parts
- Alloy wheels
- Very less chrome use
- Simple body finish
Colour options expected:
- Ebony Black
- Cocktail Wine Red
It looks more subtle when compared to the chrome-heavy Cruise model.
Riding position and feel
This version changes the riding feel slightly.
- Lower handlebar
- No tall windshield
- More direct riding posture
These updates make it feel a bit more connected while riding.
Hardware and features
The setup will stay simple and familiar.
- Front disc brake
- Rear drum brake
- 17 inch front wheel
- 15 inch rear wheel
- Tubeless tyres
Other features:
- Semi digital console
- Halogen headlight
- Pillion backrest
- Alloy wheels
Everything is kept basic and easy to use.
Size and dimensions
Some details are already known.
- Wheelbase around 1490 mm
- Length around 2210 mm
- Width around 806 mm
- Height around 1070 mm
Other numbers:
- Seat height around 737 mm
- Ground clearance around 169 mm
- Kerb weight around 160 kg
- Fuel tank 13 litres
These numbers show it will be easy to handle for most riders.
Launch details
Bajaj has not shared an exact date yet. However, since the bike is already listed on the website, the launch is expected very soon.
- Likely to launch within the next few weeks
- Expected price slightly lower than Cruise 220
- Will be sold through regular Bajaj dealerships