Tata Curvv EV SeriesX Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX has been launched with new variants that make the bigger battery option easier to reach. The starting price now begins at Rs 16.99 lakh. Earlier, this larger battery pack was available at a much higher price point.
With this update, the lineup becomes wider and gives more choice to buyers who want longer driving range without moving too high in price.
Price and variants
The pricing now looks more accessible for the bigger battery pack.
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Accomplished X 55
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|Empowered X 55
|Rs 19.19 lakh
|Empowered X 55 Dark Edition
|Rs 19.49 lakh
Earlier, the same battery pack started from around Rs 19.25 lakh. Now the entry point is lower by about Rs 2.25 lakh. This makes the long range version easier to consider.
Battery, range and performance
All SeriesX variants use the larger 55 kWh battery pack.
- Claimed range is 502 km
- Real world C75 range is close to 400 km
- Power output is around 167 hp
- Torque is 215 Nm
The drive remains smooth and silent. It works well for daily use and also for longer trips without frequent charging stops.
Features and technology
The feature list is strong across the range.
- 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital instrument cluster
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 360 degree camera with blind spot view
- Voice assisted panoramic sunroof
- Powered tailgate with gesture function
Safety and assistance features include:
- Level 2 ADAS with more than 20 functions
- Multiple driver assist systems
Higher variants add more equipment.
- Larger Harman infotainment screen
- JBL sound system with subwoofer
- Arcade.ev apps
- Smart lighting setup
Comfort and interior
The cabin is designed for daily comfort and ease of use.
- R Comfort seats with passive ventilation
- Premium leatherette upholstery
- Rear sunshades
- Spacious seating layout
Top variants add more comfort features.
- Active ventilated front seats
- 6 way powered driver seat
- Reclining rear seats
The layout feels clean and easy to understand.
Colours and extra details
The SUV is offered with multiple colour choices including the new Nitro Crimson shade. The Dark Edition is also available for a full black look.
- 18 inch alloy wheels
- Smart lighting elements
- Frunk storage at the front
It also supports added EV functions.
- V2L for powering external devices
- V2V for sharing charge with other EVs
The SeriesX variants also come with a lifetime battery warranty, which helps reduce long term concerns.
What the company said
Introducing the new Curvv.ev SeriesX personas, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said,
“With every new EV we introduce, our focus is to make electric mobility more accessible and rewarding. The Curvv.ev SeriesX personas invite customers to experience India’s first SUV Coupé powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that delivers 502 km of long-driving range for effortless intercity journeys. It combines practical and premium features with a lifetime HV battery warranty, ensuring truly stress-free ownership at a compelling price point, enhancing its value proposition. With the introduction of these variants, we are creating a clearer, more cohesive, and benefit-led range that raises the bar in the Mid – SUV category’’.