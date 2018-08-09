Mahindra Marazzo Dashboard Revealed; To Feature Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

After revealing the brand name for the U321, Mahindra & Mahindra has published a photograph of the dashboard of the upcoming MPV, the Marazzo. The interior of the upcoming MPV will feature a beige/black dual tone finish. A piano black finish to the dashboard with subtle graphics makes sure that the design does not get monotonous. The hues of blue and purple in the instrument console are a nod to the colours associated with a shark.

The trapezoidal air-condition vents aren’t fancy, but the chrome borders add a touch of premium look to the units. Mahindra had already revealed the unique roof mounted AC vents which are capable to circulating air in the cabin in both direct and diffused manner. The centre console gets brushed aluminium highlights that stretch from the air-con controls towards the doors.

At the centre of the dashboard is a touchsceen infotainment system that will be Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

The dual tone finish of the dashboard also reflects on the three-spoke, multi-function steering wheel, with a gloss black finish to the lower spoke. A chrome “Mahindra” logo occupies the centre of the steering wheel.

The name Marazzo means shark. Thus, the car draws a lot of its design inspiration from a shark’s streamlined body. The MPV is aimed to be aerodynamically efficient with the elements on the radiator grille mimicking the sharp teeth of the shark and its face.

The engine on the Marazzo will be brand new. The MPV is expected to feature a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which will be tuned to deliver 121 hp of peak power and 300 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a six speed transmission and may also be offered with an automatic option.

The Marazzo is aimed to create a sub-category for itself in the MPV segment. Thus, it has been benchmarked against the innova in terms of features, space and comfort. It will however, be sold for a premium over the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The India launch, as aforementioned, will happen ahead of the upcoming festive season. We’ll keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.