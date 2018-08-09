BMW G310 GS Detailed On and Off-Road Video Review: Best Adventure Tourer for the Price

We finally got our hands on the smallest BMW GS motorcycle available in the Indian market and thus we made sure to ride the motorcycle on and off-road for an in-depth video review.

In this video from Motoroids,we talk about theBMW G310 GS’s on- and off-road performance, price, mileage, braking, pillion comfort and most importantly, the service costs. The BMW G310 GS offer a unique proposition in the Indian two-wheeler market and is one of the best adventure tourer motorcycles on sale in India for its price. We also discuss the differences as compared to the G 310R and Apache RR310 in this exhaustive video review.

Just to give you a quick recap, the BMW G 310 GS was launched in India for an ex-showroom price tag of INR 3.49 lakh.

The G 310 GS is built around the same tubular steel frame as the R-model. Similar to the G 310 R, the G 310 GS draws design cues from its bigger siblings, in this case the GS series. It features a with semi fairing and the sharp beak front. The baby GS also gets switchable ABS, a multi-function instrument cluster, USD front forks and an aluminium swing-arm. The G 310 GS measures 2075mm in length, 880mm in width and 1,230mmin high, along with a wheelbase of 1,420mm.

Power comes from the same 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that’s employed in the G 310 R, with power and torque outputs of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and 28Nm at 7500 rpm respectively. The six-speed transmission is retained from its R street-fighter sibling.

Watch a detailed image gallery of the BMW G 310 GS below: