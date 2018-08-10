Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 With MotoGP Livery Teased Ahead Of Imminent Launch

India Yamaha Motor has posted a teaser video for the YZF-R15 V3.0 with MotoGP livery on its official YouTube channel. Reports from June 2018 claimed that the motorcycle will be launched in August 2018. With the official teaser video out, the motorcycle may arrive in the coming days. The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 will be limited in numbers although we don’t the exact count of motorcycles heading to India.

The MotoGP edition, which is already on sale in select markets, features Factory MotoGP motorcycle’s blue paint along with Movistar and ENEOS logos. However, unlike the international spec YZF-R15 V3.0, the India bound model will continue to use the conventional telescopic front suspension instead of a upside-down fork.

Check out the official teaser video below:

The changes will be limited to visuals only and the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 will continue to use the same engine that powers the standard model. Thus, you’d get the same 155cc, four-stroke single cylinder SOHC liquid cooled engine with Variable Valve Activation (VVA) and Assist and Slipper Clutch. The engine is tuned to develop 19.3 PS of power and 15Nm of torque. Yamaha claims that the top speed is around 144 km/h.

The MotoGP edition should help Yamaha boost its sales during the festive season. Expect the MotoGP edition to carry a marginal premium over the standard model.