Force Motors has Launched the new Force Traveller N range in India

Force Motors has introduced the new Force Traveller N range in India. The company has also shared that the older Traveller models will slowly be replaced. Future production will move to this new version. This van is used in many places across India. You see it as a school bus, ambulance, staff vehicle and cargo carrier. Because of that, any update to it matters for daily transport.
Bookings for the new range will begin from mid May.
Where the new Traveller N will be used
The new range will continue to serve the same roles as before. It is built for:
- Ambulance services
- School transport
- Staff and passenger movement
- Delivery and cargo use
Force Motors says it holds more than 70 percent share in this segment. That shows how widely this van is used.
Cabin gets long needed changes
The biggest visible update is inside the vehicle.
- New digital instrument cluster
- 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Improved seating design
- Updated air conditioning system
- Lower noise and vibration levels
Drivers spend long hours in this van. So these changes can make a difference in daily use. Better cooling also helps in hot weather, especially for school and patient transport.
Exterior gets a fresh look
There are some changes on the outside as well.
- New front design
- Daytime running lights added
- LED turn indicators
- Revised rear styling
- New modular roof design
These updates give the van a slightly more modern look while keeping the same overall shape.
Stronger body and better build
The bigger work has been done in the structure.
- Reworked sheet metal parts
- Fewer body joints
- Improved strength of the body
- Better finish and consistency
Force Motors has also added more automation in production.
- Use of robotics
- Automated door hemming
These steps help in making each unit more consistent in build quality.
Same engine continues
The engine has not changed.
- 2.6 litre diesel engine
- BS6 Phase 2 compliant
- Around 115 hp power
- 350 Nm torque
This engine is already known for its reliability. Keeping it the same means easier service and no learning curve for drivers or workshops.
Features for fleet owners
The company is also offering support systems.
- Extended warranty options
- Roadside assistance
- Vehicle tracking through telematics
These are useful for operators who run multiple vehicles every day.