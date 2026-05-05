BMW M440i Convertible launched in India at 1.09 crore

BMW has brought something exciting to India with the launch of the BMW M440i Convertible. It comes in as a sporty open roof car and the price is set at Rs 1.09 crore ex showroom. It also sits lower than its main rival, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet.
This car is for those who enjoy driving and want that open sky feeling along with strong performance.
Engine and performance
The all new BMW M440i Convertible is powered by the well known B58 inline 3 litre six cylinder turbo petrol engine. This unit produces 374 hp and 500 Nm of maximum torque, making it one of the most powerful options in its space.
It also gets a 48V mild hybrid system, which helps improve both performance and efficiency in daily driving. The setup is paired with an 8 speed automatic gearbox, and power is sent to all four wheels through the xDrive all wheel drive system.
BMW has also added an M Sport exhaust, which gives the car a more distinct and sporty sound.
As per claimed figures, the car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, placing it among the quickest in its segment. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.
BMW has also added important driving hardware.
- Adaptive M suspension for better ride and control
- M Sport differential for improved cornering
- M Sport brakes for strong stopping power
- Variable sport steering for better response
All of this makes the car feel sharp and stable at high speeds.
Design highlights
The overall look is bold and easy to recognise.
- Large front grille design
- Sharp LED headlights with blue details
- Functional air vents on front bumper
This is a two door car but still gets rear seats. Access to the back is through the front seats.
The biggest highlight is the roof
- Soft fabric roof instead of hard top
- Opens or closes in 18 seconds
- Works even while moving up to 50 km per hour
This makes it easy to enjoy open roof driving without stopping.
The stance looks sporty from the side and rear as well!
- 19 inch wheels
- Slim LED tail lamps
- Dual exhaust outlets
- Strong rear bumper design
Even the rear glass is small, which is common in convertibles.
Interior and features
Step inside and the layout feels clean and driver focused.
- 14.9 inch touchscreen display
- 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster
- Head up display for key info
- Three spoke steering wheel
Front seats come from the M340i and feel sporty
- Electric adjustment with memory
- Good support for long drives
Other features included
- Wireless phone charging
- Automatic climate control
- 12 speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Latest BMW iDrive system
Rear seats are usable for short trips. Space is limited but expected in this type of car.
Safety and assistance
BMW has added a full safety package.
- Six airbags
- ABS with brake assist
- Stability control and traction control
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- ISOFIX mounts
Driver assistance features include
- Parking assistant with 360 view
- Reversing assistant
- Cruise control with braking
Practical side
The car follows a 2 plus 2 layout. Rear seats are best suited for short trips, but they add some practicality. Boot space is usable for weekend travel, and there is enough wind protection for a comfortable open roof drive.
The M440i Convertible brings together strong performance and open roof driving in one package. It feels quick, refined and fun to drive, while also offering a premium cabin experience.