Audi India Announces ‘Gear Up For The Summer’ Service Campaign

Audi India has announced a Summer Service Camp – ‘Gear up for the Summer’. The campaign will be effective from 8th to 20th of April 2019, where customers can avail exclusive benefits under the Audi Summer Check-up Camp. Under the service campaign, Audi is providing special offers on almost all the services for a limited period. It includes:

50 Point Complimentary Service Check-Up including General-technical, Exterior, Interior, Air-conditioning, Brake and Tyres, Undercarriage, Road test and Post Road test parameters

25% savings on Select Audi Genuine Parts

10% savings on Pirelli tyres

25% savings on engine oil & filter replacement for cars (older than 7 years)

20% savings on Select Audi Genuine Accessories

Attractive 15% savings on Extended Warranty

Complimentary on-spot vehicle evaluation

Exchange Bonus of INR 1 Lakh on the purchase of an Audi

Commenting on the carmaker’s new initiative, Mr Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India said, “Customer delight is at the core of our strategy in India and we at Audi continuously strive to deliver the best aftersales experience to our customers. As extended summer holidays approach, we do not only wait for customers to indicate their service requirements but we also proactively support them in taking the best care of their prized possession for planning their excursions. With our complimentary 50 point check-up and exclusive offers on select Audi Genuine Parts & Accessories, we are confident that our customer’s cars will be at prime for planning a holiday trip with the family this summer season.”

Also Read: Audi R8 V10 Once Owned By Virat Kohli Now Rests In A Sorry State

The Audi Summer Service Camp is organized with the sole purpose of easing the financial pressure on the customers along with keeping their Audi in the best condition possible. The 50-point complimentary service check-up guarantees comprehensive check-up of the car and appropriate servicing as needed. Ensuring the use of only Audi Genuine Parts in the service, the customers can have complete peace of mind when it comes to the performance and safety of their vehicle. After the service is done, the customers can get all the information needed on the value of their car with the on-point evaluation. Additionally, the customers may also avail an exchange bonus of INR 1 lakh upon buying a new Audi.