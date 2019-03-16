Audi Inaugurates a New Service Facility in Thane

With a large number of showrooms present all over the country, Audi is one of the leading luxury brands in the Indian market right now. As the number of cars on the road is continuously on the rise, the brand has opened up a brand new service centre in Thane, catering to the customers from Thane and Mumbai. Spread over an area of 32,000 square feet, this service centre is equipped with 22 bays and a state of the art body shop. This new service centre can be found at M/s. Krishiv Motors (P) Ltd., Plot No. 139, Mohanji Sundarji Road, Raghunath Nagar, Thane – 400604.

With trained technicians from Audi, this workshop is capable of servicing as many as 44 cars in a day in a single shift. The service centre comes equipped with the best equipment, tools and technology to ensure your Audi stays up to date and all services done meet Audi’s stringent standards. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Gautam Modi, Managing Director, Audi Thane said, “This new service facility in Thane will abide by the promise of offering the best of luxury experience which is commensurate with the perfection that the Audi brand stands for. We are looking forward to delighting our customers based in Thane and Mumbai and nearby regions with this new service facility.”

“We are accelerating our network growth this year with the launch of our latest showroom in Hyderabad recently and now with the addition of this state-of-the-art service facility in Thane. We are further planning to launch a new service facility as part of our Workshop-First strategy in Vijayawada in the near future. Creating additional touchpoints for delivering service and improving access in the regions of future growth will help us to gain the utmost benefits in the coming 3 to 5 years, when our India strategy and the market unfold a higher potential,” said Mr Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, he added, “Mumbai and the MMR are amongst our biggest markets and we have a substantial car park in the region. The new state-of-the-art service facility in Thane will herald luxury service for Audi’s world-class products and create easy access for our customers in Thane and the MMR. We are confident that it will set new benchmarks for service level efficiency while delighting our customers,”