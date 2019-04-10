2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Shuns “Go Hyperriding” For A New Tagline

Launched recently, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar packs some substantial upgrades, compared to the first-gen bike. It is now powered by an engine that develops more power and gets better components which only elevate the ‘value-for-money performance bike’ appeal of the Dominar. Just like the bike, its tagline has been updated too. What used to be “Stop Riding. Go Hyperriding” until now, has now changed to “Don’t Hold Back.”

Bajaj Auto has a reputation for coming out with some of the most interesting taglines for its products and in our opinion, the latest tagline for the Dominar 400 is more in sync with what the motorcycle has to offer. Other taglines like “Feel like God” for the Avenger and “Definitely Male” for the Pulsar still remain fresh in memories of motorcycle enthusiasts. Some of their commercials too, have been great, however, there have also been instances where they did miss hitting the target.

Priced at INR 1,73,870 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is now available at a Bajaj dealership near you. Its liquid-cooled 373.3cc DOHC engine now delivers 40 PS to the rear wheel, an increase of 5 PS, while torque at 35 Nm is identical to the engine’s previous state of tune. The upgraded bike also features 43 mm upside down (USD) forks, bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long-distance touring, a secondary display which shows time, gear position, trip information, and spacecraft inspired tank pad decals. The bike now also features a twin-barrel exhaust which makes the motor sound better than before. The 2019 Dominar is also available in a new shade of Auroral Green, besides Vine Black.

Bajaj’s flagship motorcycle is still the champ if you consider the performance and kit that is on offer for the amount of money the bike asks for. The bikemaker is also working on new products in collaboration with Triumph, more news about which should begin to trickle during the latter part of 2019. For its partnership with KTM, products like the Duke 790, Adventure 790 and the Adventure 390 are in the pipeline and could be launched this year. The RC 390 update is also being tested and could go on sale in India, sometime next year.