Ather Rizta Crosses 2 Lakh Sales – A Big Moment for the Family Scooter

Ather Energy has achieved a major milestone with its family scooter, the Rizta. The company has announced that the Rizta has now crossed 2 lakh sales and and what makes this even more impressive is that it happened just six months after it crossed the 1 lakh mark earlier this year. This is an indication of how fast the scooter has been adopted by families all around the country.
Ever since the Rizta was launched in April 2024, it has helped Ather to grow in many new regions. Earlier, Ather was known mostly in the south, but that has been changed by the Rizta. Markets such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed good growth. In fact, Ather’s market share in these states has nearly doubled in the last few months. Today, the Rizta accounts for more than 70% of Ather’s total sales, and thus demonstrates just how significant it has become for the brand.
A few new options have also helped to increase demand. The Terracotta Red colour and the Rizta S variant with the 3.7 kWh battery has both clicked with the buyers. The scooter has also been central to Ather’s “Middle India” expansion strategy, in which the company has been seeking to reach new customers outside of the big metros.
Thanks to the Rizta, Ather has also grown its retail presence at a very fast rate. The company has 524 Experience Centres across India as of September 2025. Ather has also crossed the 5 lakh cumulative sales mark (including all its scooters sold to date).
Ravneet Singh Phokela, CBO of Ather Energy, said that the Rizta has helped Ather go into new markets and has opened the door to a much larger customer base. He also added that Ather will keep improving access by expanding distribution further.
The Rizta is available in two models – Rizta S and Rizta Z, with the IDC range of 123 km and 159 km. It has a large and comfortable seat, a large 56L storage area (with an optional frunk) and a wide floorboard for more legroom. Safety features include SkidControltm, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, theft and tow alerts, and more. Earlier this year, Rizta Z was also given a touchscreen upgrade. Ather has also introduced the Rizta in the international markets such as Nepal and Sri Lanka.
All in all, the Rizta has earned strong trust from families, and that has played a big role in Ather’s rapid growth.