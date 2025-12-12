Nissan’s New MPV to Debut on 18 December — A Simple, Practical 7-Seater for Indian Families

Nissan is gearing up to unveil its new MPV on 18 December and this is an important step for the brand in India. This will be Nissan’s third model after the Magnite and the X-Trail and is targeted at families who need a small, affordable and flexible people-mover.
The MPV will be based on the Renault Triber and both cars share the same CMF-A platform. Recent test cars seen on Indian roads have already confirmed a few things – the compact size, the three-row layout, and the overall shape that is familiar. But Nissan has made changes to make it look different from the Triber.
Design and Exterior
Spy shots reveal that the basic side profile remains similar, although the front appears to be quite new.
Nissan has used a larger grille, new headlamps and C-shaped design elements on the bumper to give it a more aggressive appearance. The model is also given functional roof rails and new alloy wheels, which help it stand apart. Small updates are also expected at the rear bumper and taillamps.
Interior and Features
The interior has not been revealed yet, but since it shares the base with the Triber, the design will probably be similar to it. Nissan will put some touches of its own to make it feel different.
Expected features include:
- A 7-inch digital instrument cluster
- An 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play
- Wireless charging
- Cooled central storage
- Sliding and reclining 2nd row seats
The MPV will also have flexible seating with options of 5-, 6- or 7-seaters depending on what the user needs on an individual day.
Engine and Driving
The car will use the familiar 1.0 litre, three-cylinder petrol engine making 72hp and 96nm. Gearbox options are a 5-speed manual and an AMT.
Nissan may tune the engine a little for more easy city driving, but the overall mechanical package is the same. This helps to keep the MPV priced competitively.
Launch Timeline and Estimated Price
The global unveil will take place on 18 December with prices likely to be revealed in early 2026. Nissan is likely to price it close to the Triber, which is today between Rs 5.76 lakh and Rs 8.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
This new MPV will be Nissan’s entry into the small MPV market, and it should appeal to families who want space, flexibility and a low running cost without stretching their budget.
Conclusion
Nissan’s forthcoming MPV keeps things simple – practical size, flexible seating, decent features and a trusted engine. With its reveal only days away, it looks like a smart addition for buyers who want an affordable 7-seater. It may not be fancy, but it promises to be useful and that’s exactly what many families are looking for.