Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings Start December 15 – Fresh Look, More Features, Same Trusted Engines

Mahindra is preparing for one of its biggest updates to date. The new XUV 7XO, which is basically the mid-cycle facelift of the XUV700, will open pre-bookings on December 15 at 12 PM. Anyone interested in it can reserve it for Rs 21,000.
The SUV will have its full debut on January 5th, 2026 and will be available for sale shortly after. This update comes on the heels of the brand-new Mahindra XEV 9S, and a lot of the modifications on the 7XO are clearly inspired by the electric SUV.
What’s New on the Outside
The teasers and spy shots have already shown lots of changes. The 7XO will get:
- New dual-pod projector headlamps
- Updated LED DRLs
- A redesigned grille
- Fresh alloy wheel designs
- Revamped tail-lamps
- Blacked-out ORVMs
- And a brand new maroon exterior shade
The general appearance is sharper and much more contemporary. The new name also indicates a new beginning for the SUV.
Big Cabin Upgrade from the XEV 9S
Inside, Mahindra appears to have taken a big step. Select variants of the 7XO will get a triple-screen dashboard, similar to what we saw in the XEV 9S. The layout looks cleaner and more high-end.
Some of the features that are expected to come from the 9S include:
- Ventilated rear seats
- Powered Boss Mode
- Latest ADAS updates
These additions make the cabin feel more spacious and more tech-loaded than before.
Engines Stay the Same
Under the hood, Mahindra is likely to retain the trusted engines of the XUV700. This means:
- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol
- 2.2-litre diesel
Available in both manual and automatic options, these are already proven engines; hence, Mahindra seems to be focusing more on design and features this time.
Why this update matters
The XUV 700 has been one of Mahindra’s biggest hits; the 7XO feels like a well-timed upgrade. It brings in some new design, extra tech inside, and takes along the same set of powertrains. It is an SUV that wants to stay fresh without making things overcomplicated.
Conclusion
The Mahindra XUV 7XO brings in just the right mix of new style and new features, retains those very reliable engines which people already trusted. Pre-Bookings start from December 15, while the global reveal will be on January 5. It seems like Mahindra is gearing up to do another good launch. The facelift makes the XUV 7XO look modern, practical, and ready for families in search of something new without losing what they already liked.