Ather 450S Gets a Range Boost: New 3.7 kWh Variant Promises 161 km IDC at a Tempting Price

Overview (4-Pointer):
- Ather introduces a 3.7 kWh battery pack in the 450S with an impressive IDC range of 161 km
- Delivers signature performance: 0–40 km/h in 3.9 seconds and 22 Nm of torque
- Retains premium design, smart features, and robust safety tech
- Bookings now open across India; deliveries begin August 2025
Introduction:
In a market crowded with electric scooters that often compromise between price, range, and performance, Ather has carved a niche by doing things differently. And with the launch of the new 450S 3.7 kWh variant, the brand is bridging a much-needed gap in its lineup. The new variant offers the same performance punch and riding character of the 450 series, now paired with a longer IDC-certified range of 161 km — all while keeping things smart and accessible.
Let’s unpack what makes this version of the 450S a well-thought-out move for both Ather and Indian EV enthusiasts.
The Missing Middle Sibling: Now Complete
Since its introduction, the Ather 450 lineup has stood out for offering tech-rich, agile, and refined scooters. But there was a noticeable gap between the entry-level 450S (2.9 kWh) and the fully-loaded 450X (3.7 kWh) — especially in terms of range. Many riders wanted more range, without needing all the bells and whistles of the top-end model.
That’s exactly what this 3.7 kWh 450S delivers — a longer riding range, while keeping the interface and experience familiar. It’s a move that not only completes the 450 lineup, but also invites more everyday riders into the world of long-distance electric riding.
Built to Ride: Performance Still Comes First
What’s heartening is that Ather hasn’t diluted the scooter’s DNA in favor of efficiency. The 5.4 kW electric motor continues to power this variant, producing a strong 22 Nm of torque. The result? A 0–40 km/h dash in just 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 90 km/h — quick enough to make traffic sprints exciting yet controlled.
You still get four well-calibrated ride modes — Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, and Sport — giving you the flexibility to balance thrill with practicality. Whether you’re looking to stretch the battery across town or zip to work with a smile on your face, the 450S lets you choose your vibe.
Designed with Intent: Technology and Safety in Focus
Visually, the new variant carries forward the signature Ather design — sleek, angular, and unmistakably sharp. The LED headlamp, sculpted bodywork, and premium finish remain untouched, giving it a confident, road-ready look.
On the tech front, it’s anything but basic. The 7-inch DeepView™ Display provides crystal-clear visibility and intuitive access to essentials like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and auto brightness adjustment — all running on AtherStack™ Pro.
Safety and convenience are equally prioritized:
- AutoHold™ prevents rollback on inclines
- Fall Safe system automatically cuts power in a fall
- Emergency Stop Signal, Find My Scooter, Theft Alerts, and auto-indicator cut-off add peace of mind
- Even Amazon Alexa Skills integration is on board — so yes, your scooter talks tech fluently.
Ownership Experience: Charging Made Easy
With an extended range comes the need for efficient charging — and Ather knows this well. Despite the larger 3.7 kWh battery, the 450S charges from 0–80% in just 4.5 hours at home. But if you’re on the move, you have access to Ather Grid, one of the most extensive fast-charging networks in India, with over 3,300 points nationwide.
Long-term ownership is worry-free too. The new 450S is backed by ‘Ather Eight70’, an 8-year or 80,000 km warranty program, ensuring at least 70% battery health throughout the term. That’s the kind of support that builds lasting trust with riders.
Feature Snapshot: Ather 450 Family Compared
|Feature
|450S (2.9 kWh)
|450S (3.7 kWh)
|450X (3.7 kWh)
|Battery Capacity
|2.9 kWh
|3.7 kWh
|3.7 kWh
|IDC Range
|126 km
|161 km
|161 km
|Top Speed
|90 km/h
|90 km/h
|90 km/h
|0–40 km/h
|3.9 seconds
|3.9 seconds
|3.3 seconds
|Display
|7-inch DeepView™
|7-inch DeepView™
|7-inch TFT Touchscreen
|Ride Modes
|4
|4
|5
|Smart Features
|Basic
|AtherStack™ Pro
|AtherStack™ Pro
Pricing and Availability
Ather 450S 3.7 kWh Variant Pricing (Ex-Showroom):
- Bengaluru: ₹145,999
- Delhi: ₹148,047
- Mumbai: ₹148,258
- Chennai: ₹147,312
Availability:
- Bookings are now open through Ather showrooms and online platforms
- Deliveries will begin in August 2025
Conclusion: The Sweet Spot Just Got Sweeter
With the launch of the 3.7 kWh 450S, Ather has made one of its smartest moves yet. It has addressed real-world rider concerns — especially range — while keeping the brand’s performance-first attitude alive. You get all the fun, flair, and future-readiness of an Ather, now in a package that’s more versatile and accessible than ever.
For riders who love to push boundaries — but still want peace of mind at the plug — the new 450S might just be the electric scooter they’ve been waiting for.