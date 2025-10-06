Ather Energy Crosses 5,00,000 Electric Scooter Production Milestone with Rizta Rollout

Overview
- Ather Energy hits 5,00,000 scooter milestone at Hosur facility.
- Rizta accounts for over one-third of production, driving growth.
- Expansion into tier 2 and 3 cities strengthens presence.
- Factory 3.0 in Maharashtra planned with advanced Industry 4.0 technology.
Introduction
Bengaluru, 6th October 2025: Ather Energy has reached a major milestone with the roll-out of its 5,00,000th scooter from its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. The milestone vehicle, the family-friendly Rizta, has quickly become a cornerstone of the company’s growth, reflecting Ather’s dedication to quality, engineering, and expanding electric mobility across India.
Milestone Achievement
Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO of Ather Energy, said:
“Crossing 5,00,000 scooters is a major milestone for Ather. Our journey has been about building not just vehicles, but a scalable and reliable manufacturing ecosystem.”
This milestone is a result of:
- Years of focused engineering and innovation.
- Rigorous quality checks at every stage of production.
- Dedication of Ather teams and the support of the owner community.
Rizta – A Growth Driver
The Rizta has become a significant contributor to Ather’s expansion. Key highlights:
- Accounts for over one-third of total production volumes.
- Appeals to families looking for performance, comfort, and reliability.
- Supports Ather’s expansion into Middle and North India.
Manufacturing Excellence
Ather currently operates two manufacturing units in Hosur:
- Vehicle Assembly Plant: Produces Ather scooters.
- Battery Production Unit: Supplies high-performance batteries for scooters.
To meet growing demand, Ather is setting up Factory 3.0 in Bidkin, Maharashtra:
- Developed in two phases.
- Incorporates Industry 4.0 principles with advanced digital technologies.
- Designed for larger production volumes while maintaining quality.
Expanding Presence
Ather is strengthening its footprint across the nation:
- Expanding into tier 2 and 3 cities alongside metro markets.
- Investing in charging infrastructure and service centers.
- Using Rizta’s popularity to promote electric mobility adoption.
Final Take
Reaching 5,00,000 scooters is a major milestone for Ather Energy. With Rizta’s popularity and the upcoming Factory 3.0, the company is expanding electric mobility across India and shaping the future of scooters.