  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • Ather Energy Crosses 5,00,000 Electric Scooter Production Milestone with Rizta Rollout Ather Energy Crosses 5,00,000 ...

Ather Energy Crosses 5,00,000 Electric Scooter Production Milestone with Rizta Rollout

News / By / / 2 minutes of reading

Overview

  • Ather Energy hits 5,00,000 scooter milestone at Hosur facility.
  • Rizta accounts for over one-third of production, driving growth.
  • Expansion into tier 2 and 3 cities strengthens presence.
  • Factory 3.0 in Maharashtra planned with advanced Industry 4.0 technology.

Introduction

Bengaluru, 6th October 2025: Ather Energy has reached a major milestone with the roll-out of its 5,00,000th scooter from its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. The milestone vehicle, the family-friendly Rizta, has quickly become a cornerstone of the company’s growth, reflecting Ather’s dedication to quality, engineering, and expanding electric mobility across India.

Milestone Achievement

Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO of Ather Energy, said:

“Crossing 5,00,000 scooters is a major milestone for Ather. Our journey has been about building not just vehicles, but a scalable and reliable manufacturing ecosystem.”

This milestone is a result of:

  • Years of focused engineering and innovation.
  • Rigorous quality checks at every stage of production.
  • Dedication of Ather teams and the support of the owner community.

Rizta – A Growth Driver

The Rizta has become a significant contributor to Ather’s expansion. Key highlights:

  • Accounts for over one-third of total production volumes.
  • Appeals to families looking for performance, comfort, and reliability.
  • Supports Ather’s expansion into Middle and North India.

Manufacturing Excellence

Ather currently operates two manufacturing units in Hosur:

  • Vehicle Assembly Plant: Produces Ather scooters.
  • Battery Production Unit: Supplies high-performance batteries for scooters.

To meet growing demand, Ather is setting up Factory 3.0 in Bidkin, Maharashtra:

  • Developed in two phases.
  • Incorporates Industry 4.0 principles with advanced digital technologies.
  • Designed for larger production volumes while maintaining quality.

Expanding Presence

Ather is strengthening its footprint across the nation:

  • Expanding into tier 2 and 3 cities alongside metro markets.
  • Investing in charging infrastructure and service centers.
  • Using Rizta’s popularity to promote electric mobility adoption.

Final Take

Reaching 5,00,000 scooters is a major milestone for Ather Energy. With Rizta’s popularity and the upcoming Factory 3.0, the company is expanding electric mobility across India and shaping the future of scooters.

Scroll to Top