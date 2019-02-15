All-New 2019 Honda Civic Pre-Bookings Are Now Open

After a very long wait, the fans of the new Honda Civic in India will be able to buy this sedan at their nearest Honda dealership. Honda has now started accepting pre-bookings for this sedan, for a deposit amount of INR 31,000. Currently, in the tenth generation of production, the all-new Civic will be up against the likes of the Škoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra in the Indian market. The new Civic will be offered with a diesel engine for the first time in our market and the 1.8-litre petrol, too, will be on offer.

The oil burner, to be offered in the new Civic, is a 1.6-litre unit. This engine has been tuned to develop 120 PS and 200 Nm and will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. This engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.8 kmpl. The petrol motor, just like the old Honda Civic is a 1.8-litre block which generates 141 PS and 174 Nm. Paired with a smooth CVT automatic gearbox, this engine can return a claim 16.5 km for every litre of petrol.

With a fastback design, the sloping roofline adds quite a sporty character to this car. LED illumination is present all the way around. Measuring 4,656 mm long, 1,799 mm wide and standing 1,433 mm tall, the Honda Civic is right between the competitors in terms of size. With a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, interior space on the Civic would be abundant. The boot can swallow about 430-litres of luggage, making it an ideal car for your occasional weekend trips with enough luggage space for you and your family.

Talking about the Honda Civic, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Civic is an iconic brand with a rich legacy of 10 generations and is currently our largest selling model globally. We are extremely excited to bring the latest 10th Generation All New Civic to the Indian market.” Honda seems to have a hit in their hands, but, again, in order to succeed in the Indian market, you do not only need to offer a good car packing quite some features, but you also need to price it right. Let us see how Honda does it this time, on the launch scheduled for the 7th of March, stay tuned for live coverage of the same.