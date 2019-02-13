Comparison Between 2019 Honda Civic And Its Competitors

The new Honda Civic will be coming out very soon, with a diesel engine for the very first time. The car would be aiming itself against the likes of the Škoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra. With a fastback design, the Civic is quite a looker and will be offered with the best equipment to compete with these cars. With the official technical specifications of the car out already, here is a small comparison of the technical specifications of these cars.

Honda Civic Diesel Engines vs Competition

With the diesel engines, the Civic seems to be providing the maximum fuel efficiency. However, the lack of an automatic with the oil burner could prove to be a problem as many buyers in this premium segment prefer an automatic. The Elantra and Octavia offer an automatic gearbox.