Comparison Between 2019 Honda Civic And Its Competitors

The new Honda Civic will be coming out very soon, with a diesel engine for the very first time. The car would be aiming itself against the likes of the Škoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra. With a fastback design, the Civic is quite a looker and will be offered with the best equipment to compete with these cars. With the official technical specifications of the car out already, here is a small comparison of the technical specifications of these cars.

2019 Honda Civic

Honda Civic Diesel Engines vs Competition

With the diesel engines, the Civic seems to be providing the maximum fuel efficiency. However, the lack of an automatic with the oil burner could prove to be a problem as many buyers in this premium segment prefer an automatic. The Elantra and Octavia offer an automatic gearbox.

Engine CapacityPeak PowerPeak TorqueGear BoxEfficiency
Honda Civic1,597 cc120 PS300 Nm6-speed Manual26.8 kmpl
Hyundai Elantra1,582 cc128 PS260 Nm6-speed Manual
6-speed Automatic		22.54 kmpl – manual
18.23 kmpl – automatic
Škoda Octavia1,968 cc143 PS320 Nm6-speed Manual
6-speed Automatic		21 kmpl – manual
19.5 kmpl – automatic
Toyota Corolla Altis1,364 cc88 PS205 Nm6-speed Manual21.43 kmpl

New Hyundai Elantra (74)

Honda Civic Petrol Engines vs Competition

While the other competitors of Civic offer both manual and automatic transmissions with the cars, the Civic only offers a CVT automatic with the petrol motor. The Škoda, on the other hand, offers two petrol engines, here are the specs of the same.

Engine CapacityPeak PowerPeak TorqueGear BoxEfficiency
Honda Civic1,799 cc141 PS174 NmAutomatic16.5 kmpl
Hyundai Elantra1,797 cc149.5 PS177.5 Nm6-speed Manual
6-speed Automatic		14.59 kmpl – manual
14.62 kmpl – automatic
Škoda Octavia1,395 cc – manual
1,798 cc – automatic		150 PS – manual
180 PS – automatic		250 Nm6-speed Manual
6-speed Automatic		16.7 kmpl – manual
15.1 kmpl – automatic
Toyota Corolla Altis1,798 cc140 PS173 Nm6-speed Manual
7-speed automatic		14.28 kmpl – manual
14.28 kmpl – automatic

2021 Skoda Octavia 003

Honda Civic Dimensions vs Competition

In terms of Dimensions, the Octavia emerges as a winner, but all the other cars win in terms of the wheelbase. The extra length and width of the Octavia lend it a rather large 590-litre boot which could easily accommodate luggage of a family.

Length (mm)Width (mm)Height (mm)Wheelbase (mm)Boot Space (Litres)
Honda Civic4,6561,7991,4332,700430
Hyundai Elantra4,5501,7751,4702,700420
Škoda Octavia4,6701,8141,4761,688590
Toyota Corolla Altis4,6201,7751,4752,700470

New Toyota Corolla Altis Launched In India (1)

Also Read: End Of Road For The Honda Brio In India

On paper, it seems that the Honda Civic, in its new avatar stands a fair chance against these established rivals. Honda now has to work on their pricing strategy and price these models well enough to make people drift towards this new sedan. Stay tuned for more on the Civic, which will be out in the coming weeks.

