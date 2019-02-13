Comparison Between 2019 Honda Civic And Its Competitors
The new Honda Civic will be coming out very soon, with a diesel engine for the very first time. The car would be aiming itself against the likes of the Škoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra. With a fastback design, the Civic is quite a looker and will be offered with the best equipment to compete with these cars. With the official technical specifications of the car out already, here is a small comparison of the technical specifications of these cars.
Honda Civic Diesel Engines vs Competition
With the diesel engines, the Civic seems to be providing the maximum fuel efficiency. However, the lack of an automatic with the oil burner could prove to be a problem as many buyers in this premium segment prefer an automatic. The Elantra and Octavia offer an automatic gearbox.
|Engine Capacity
|Peak Power
|Peak Torque
|Gear Box
|Efficiency
|Honda Civic
|1,597 cc
|120 PS
|300 Nm
|6-speed Manual
|26.8 kmpl
|Hyundai Elantra
|1,582 cc
|128 PS
|260 Nm
|6-speed Manual
6-speed Automatic
|22.54 kmpl – manual
18.23 kmpl – automatic
|Škoda Octavia
|1,968 cc
|143 PS
|320 Nm
|6-speed Manual
6-speed Automatic
|21 kmpl – manual
19.5 kmpl – automatic
|Toyota Corolla Altis
|1,364 cc
|88 PS
|205 Nm
|6-speed Manual
|21.43 kmpl
Honda Civic Petrol Engines vs Competition
While the other competitors of Civic offer both manual and automatic transmissions with the cars, the Civic only offers a CVT automatic with the petrol motor. The Škoda, on the other hand, offers two petrol engines, here are the specs of the same.
|Engine Capacity
|Peak Power
|Peak Torque
|Gear Box
|Efficiency
|Honda Civic
|1,799 cc
|141 PS
|174 Nm
|Automatic
|16.5 kmpl
|Hyundai Elantra
|1,797 cc
|149.5 PS
|177.5 Nm
|6-speed Manual
6-speed Automatic
|14.59 kmpl – manual
14.62 kmpl – automatic
|Škoda Octavia
|1,395 cc – manual
1,798 cc – automatic
|150 PS – manual
180 PS – automatic
|250 Nm
|6-speed Manual
6-speed Automatic
|16.7 kmpl – manual
15.1 kmpl – automatic
|Toyota Corolla Altis
|1,798 cc
|140 PS
|173 Nm
|6-speed Manual
7-speed automatic
|14.28 kmpl – manual
14.28 kmpl – automatic
Honda Civic Dimensions vs Competition
In terms of Dimensions, the Octavia emerges as a winner, but all the other cars win in terms of the wheelbase. The extra length and width of the Octavia lend it a rather large 590-litre boot which could easily accommodate luggage of a family.
|Length (mm)
|Width (mm)
|Height (mm)
|Wheelbase (mm)
|Boot Space (Litres)
|Honda Civic
|4,656
|1,799
|1,433
|2,700
|430
|Hyundai Elantra
|4,550
|1,775
|1,470
|2,700
|420
|Škoda Octavia
|4,670
|1,814
|1,476
|1,688
|590
|Toyota Corolla Altis
|4,620
|1,775
|1,475
|2,700
|470
On paper, it seems that the Honda Civic, in its new avatar stands a fair chance against these established rivals. Honda now has to work on their pricing strategy and price these models well enough to make people drift towards this new sedan. Stay tuned for more on the Civic, which will be out in the coming weeks.