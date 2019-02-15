The Tata Tiago Crosses the 2 Lakh Sales Milestone

Tata Motors has been offering the Tiago hatchback to the Indian audience for quite some time, from April of 2016 to be precise. Over this time period of fewer than 3 years, this little hatchback has crossed the 2 lakh units sales milestone, making it the most successful hatchback of the Indian carmaker. Carrying the new Impact design language, the Tiago has won many awards for its design. Customers too love the bold, dynamic and free-flowing design of this hatchback. The Tiago over the years has branched out in two different segments – a crossover hatchback called the Tiago NRG and a hot hatch variant, the Tiago JTP. The prices of the Tiago range from INR 4.2 Lakh and go all the way till INR 6.49 Lakh.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Tata Tiago is a testimony to the strong connection we have established with our customers by offering best in class features at a great value proposition. The Tiago continues to be one of the few models in the hatchback segment that is still registering positive growth despite being in its third year of production. With 18 renowned accolades, the Tiago is the country’s most awarded compact hatchback. I would like to express my gratitude to all the customers who have contributed to this milestone. We are confident that the Tiago will continue to win the hearts of customers across India and thrive as a successful offering in the hatchback segment.”

Also Read: Tata Motors Delivers Six Women-Friendly Buses To Pune Transport Corporation

The Tata Tiago is offered with a choice of two different engines – a petrol and a diesel. The Revotron petrol is a 1.2-litre, 3 cylinder motor which generates 84 hp and 114 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 5-speed stick shift but customers can also opt for the AMT gearbox for a clutch pedal free driving experience. The Revotorq diesel engine has a displacement of 1.05-litres and generates 69 hp and 140 Nm. This engine, however, misses out on an automatic gearbox. Tata also offers a more peppy version of the Tiago called the Tiago JTP which uses a 1.2-litre motor generating 112 hp and 150 Nm, available only with a manual gearbox.