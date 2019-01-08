2019 Bajaj Dominar: What To Expect?

Apart from being the fastest motorcycle the bike maker dishes out, the Bajaj Dominar also offers a lot of motorcycle for the amount it asks for. Now, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar could take that value-for-money proposition even higher by offering more kit on top of the already exhaustive list of equipment the bike carries. Said to be weeks away from launch, here’s a list of changes we can expect on the refreshed motorcycle.

USD Front Forks

Spotted testing in the Himalayas, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar was caught with USD front forks which look beefy and also suggest that they could offer more travel than the existing telescopic setup. It will certainly improve the ride quality, handling and offer better feel from the front end.

Dual Exhaust Canister

Stacked one above the other, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar could carry an exhaust system which sits higher than the existing setup. We aren’t sure how much of an effect will it have on the way the motorcycle sounds, but ground clearance numbers will be on the up. That end can does resemble the exhaust system on the Suzuki Intruder though.

Power

Bajaj could tweak the ECU to make the 2019 Dominar boast of a higher power figure. Needless to say, the new exhaust system could also help in the process. The cooling system could also see improvements so that the bike runs a lower temperature, especially during congested situations on a hot day.

Better Ergonomics & Comfort

Seating could be more comfortable as a result of change in size and padding. Also, the handlebar height could go up, resulting in a slightly more upright position, which will help the rider to remain comfortable during long journeys.

Updated Brakes

The front disc setup on the 2019 Bajaj Dominar could be radially mounted, which will help to increase the rigidity when one squeezes the lever, as a result of which, there’s better feel and feedback at the brake lever.