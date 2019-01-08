Dakar 2019, Stage 1: Sherco TVS Factory Rally Riders Get Off To A Steady Start

The world’s toughest Motorsport event is underway and the Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team and all its four riders have gotten off to a steady start. Stage 1 of Dakar 2019 was flagged off from Peru, covering 247 kilometres, with an 85 km long special stage till Lima. Although just the first stage, the conditions were quite challenging, allowing riders little time to settle into their machines.

At the end of the stage, Michael Metge managed a good finish in the 12th position, while Adrien, Lorenzo and Aravind finished the stage at 24th, 25th and 70th positions respectively. Here’s what the riders had to say after their first day out astride the RTR 450.

Michael Metge, “A difficult first stage, it took a bit of time to adapt to the bike, but little by little I felt better and better and I have confidence for the future!”

Adrien Metge, “I am very happy with the bike, it is working well, I managed to catch up with the riders in front of me, this race is long!”

Lorenzo Santolino, “The prologue went off well, I’m getting to know the Dakar. Second stage is a challenging one, we’ll know more about what we’re facing, but I feel good.”

Aravind KP, “It was difficult to read the course on the first part of the stage! But I felt much better on the second part. A good day for me and I hope to learn and improve every day all the way to the finish line.”

For stage 2 which will be flagged off on Tuesday, the participants will ride from Pisco till San Juan de Marcona. It will include a 342 km special, which will test the rider’s skills. The cars will be asked to open the race today and the navigator’s work will be vital as they will not be guided by the tracks usually left by the motorbikes and quads.