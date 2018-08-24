Meet Candida, the Girl Who Will Go from India to Australia on Her Dominar 400

Proving its mechanical prowess by taking on Trans Siberian Odyssey, a 15,600 km journey across 6 countries, and the on going polar Odyssey which is a 50,000 km journey across 17 countries. The Bajaj Dominar 400 is not an ordinary bike by any means. It was able to provide support and confidence to the crazy riders who have faced the challenge head on. Maybe this is why the Dominar 400 is the bike of choice for Candida Louis. In a video uploaded by Bulu Biker, we see her telling that she chose the Dominar since the bike is in her budget and also is quite reliable.

Confident that the bike will take her to Australia, she is going to take the journey all alone. She starts on Saturday, 25th August of 2018. She plans to start by 6 AM from the city of Bengaluru. Her 28,000 km trip will take her through 10 countries in an approximate time frame of 120 days. After riding through the east cost of our country, Candida will exit India through the north eastern state of Assam. Riding through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and finally Australia. Her bike will be shipped through countries which are not connected via a road. Her epic journey will conclude in the city of Sydney in Australia.

Candida’s Dominar 400 uses a 373 cc single cylinder petrol engine. It develops a decent 34.5 BHP and 35 Nm of torque. Minor modifications like installation of a rig for her luggage, change of tyres and some modification to the radiator have been done. We salute Candida to embark on such an epic journey and wish her all the best for her ride. Below is a video uploaded by Bulu biker where he has a conversation with Candida before she starts her adventure.