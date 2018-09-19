SPIED: Dominar 400 Seen with Major Mechanical Upgrades

Bajaj Dominar 400 is a bike which changed the biking scene in our country, the first affordable long-distance cruiser has been the top choice for people who not only want to use their bike for their daily commute, but also for a long bike journey on the weekend. The bike has been around for almost two years now and is doing very good, however, a new spy shot reveals Bajaj’s plan to give it an update anytime soon. With the update, Bajaj seems to tackle minor problems some customers would have complained about, the handling characteristics and the low-speed stiffness of the suspension.

The spy shot, posted on the forums of Autocar India, shows us a new upside-down fork set-up for the front suspension which would provide better handling and feedback to the rider. The suspension may be borrowed from KTM, whose Duke and RC range already use an inverted fork set-up. Other changes seen in the spy image are a larger radiator and a twin exhaust end can. The engine appears to be the same but could be given a bump in power which would explain the larger radiator, however, do not expect Duke 390 power figures on the Dominar.

Expect a raise of around INR 15,000 too INR 25,000 with the additional updates. Currently, the Dominar 400 uses a 373.3 cc single cylinder engine which generates 35 hp of power and 35 Nm of torque. The bike comes with an optional dual-channel ABS system, which according to reports would be made standard after the update, and a standard slipper clutch. The Hyper-Rider from bajaj competes against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 and Honda CBR 250R. Below is a video where we let a couple of Royal Enfield enthusiasts ride the Dominar, do have a look to hear their thoughts on the bike.