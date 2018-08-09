2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Diesel Spied Ahead Of India Launch

Maruti Suzuki will start accepting the pre-launch bookings of the new 2018 Ciaz facelift from August 10, 2018. While Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the launch date for the sedan, we expect to hear an official announcement in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a unit of the upcoming new sedan was spotted by the folks at Gaadiwaadi. The vehicle seen in the photograph dons the ‘DDiS’ badge which confirms that it is the diesel variant of the upcoming sedan. The vehicle will come with a 1.3 litre diesel engine which will later be replaced by a new 1.5-litre diesel motor. Apart from the diesel motor, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will come equipped with an all new 1.5-litre petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre unit on its predecessor.

Unless Maruti Suzuki surprises us with a six-speed gearbox which was recently spotted on a Ertiga test mule, transmission options will most likely remain the same identical to the predecessor.

Visually, as seen in the previous and new spy images, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift will feature a revised fascia with a new front bumper, redesigned headlamps with chrome inserts, new chrome grille, and chrome accents surrounding the fog lamps. The rear will receive refreshed tail lamps, and new rear bumper with chrome inserts. The sedan will also feature new alloy wheel design.

Inside, the dashboard would receive faux wood inlays, and an updated steering wheel which will feature a cruise control button. The new instrument console will also get minor revisions, with the fuel indicator placed right below the speedometer.

As aforementioned, you can book the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz for a token amount of INR 11,000.

Image source: Gaadiwaadi