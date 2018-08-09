Trending:
Limited Edition Indian Chieftain Elite India Launch Scheduled On August 12

Indian Motorcycles will launch the limited edition Chieftain Elite in India on August 12, 2018. The motorcycle is limited to just 350 units worldwide. The Black Hills Silver with Marble Accents custom-inspired paint takes nearly 25 hours to complete by hand. Apart from the custom paint, the motorcycle also features a premium 200-watt audio system. The integrated speakers in the front fairing and rear saddlebags deliver surround sound audio.

Also Read: Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Elite With 23K Gold Leaf Badging Lands In India

Limited Edition Indian Chieftain Elite (12)

Other premium features on the Limited Edition Indian Chieftain Elite include:

  • LED head and driving lights
  • 7″ glove-compatible touschreen display which features turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information and much more
  • Pinnacle mirrors
  • Aluminum billet floorboards
  • Genuine leather seats
  • Tinted, flare windshield
  • Remote-Locking Hard Saddlebags
  • Push-Button Power Windshield
  • 19-inch, 10-spoke Front Wheel

Limited Edition Indian Chieftain Elite (10)

The motorcycle can be further customised with accessories like:

  • Thunder Stroke Stage 1 Slip-On exhaust kit
  • Stage 1 performance air filter
  • Colour matched, quick release trunk
  • Colour matched Valanced front fender
  • Colour matched hard lowers

Mechanical specifications continue to feature the 111 cu in (1,811 cc) Thunder Stroke 111 V-Twin engine that delivers 161.6 Nm of peak torque @ 3,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

Engine & Drivetrain
Bore x Stroke3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm)
Compression Ratio9.5:1
Displacement111 cu in (1,811 cc)
Drive/Driven ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
Electronic Fuel Injection SystemClosed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
Engine TypeThunder Stroke 111
ExhaustSplit Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
Gear Ratio(1st) 9.403 : 1

(2nd) 6.411 : 1

(3rd) 4.763 : 1

(4th) 3.796 : 1

(5th) 3.243 : 1

(6th) 2.789 : 1

Peak Torque119 ft-lb (161.6 Nm) @ 3,000 rpm
Transmission/Final Drive2.2 : 1
Transmission/Primary DriveGear Drive Wet Clutch
Dimensions
Fuel Capacity5.5 gal (20.8 L)
Ground Clearance5.6 in (142 mm)
GVWR1,385 lb (628 kg)
Lean Angle31°
Overall Height57 in (1450 mm)
Overall Length98.7 in (2,506 mm)
Overall Width39.4 in (1,000 mm)
Rake/Trail25°
Seat Height26.0 in (660 mm)
Trail5.9 in (150.0 mm)
Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)823 lbs / 855 lbs (373 kg / 388 kg)
Wheelbase65.7 in (1,669 mm)
Brakes
Front BrakesDual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
Rear BrakesSingle / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Tires / Wheels
Front TiresDunlop American Elite 130/60B19 61H
Front WheelCast 19 in x 3.5 in
Rear TiresDunlop Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H
Rear WheelCast 16 in x 3.5 in
Suspension
Front Fork Tube Diameter46 mm
Front SuspensionTelescopic Fork/4.7 in (119 mm)
Rear SuspensionSingle Shock w/Air adjust/4.5 in (114 mm)
Features
Color / GraphicsBlack Hills Silver w/ Marble Accents
GaugesFairing mounted instrument cluster featuring analog speedometer and tachometer, with fuel gauge, range, odometer and current gear. 15 LED telltale indicators; cruise control enabled, cruise control set, neutral, high beam, turn signal, ABS, check engine, low tire pressure, battery, low fuel, security system, low engine oil pressure and MPH or Km/H unit designation
Infotainment7″ Touchscreen including realtime clock; ambient air temperature; heading; audio information display; vehicle trouble code readout; Vehicle Status (tire pressure, voltage, engine hours, oil change); Vehicle Info (speed, fuel range, RPM, gear position); Dual Trip Meters (fuel range, miles, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy time, average speed); Ride Data (heading, moving time, stop time, altitude, altitude change); Bluetooth connectivity for phone and headset; Map/Navigation
LightsPathfinder LED Lights (headlight, driving lights, turn signals, and tail light)
Standard EquipmentLED Lighting, Pinnacle Mirrors, Aluminum Billet Driver & Passenger Floorboards; Adjustable Passenger Floorboards; ABS; Cast Aluminum Frame with Integrated Air-Box; Cruise Control; LED Driving Lights; Highway Bar; Keyless Start; Tinted, Flare Power Windshield; Genuine Leather Seats; Remote-Locking Hard Saddlebags; Tire Pressure Monitoring; 200 Watt Audio with Saddlebag Speakers, AM/FM, Bluetooth, USB, Smartphone Compatible Input, and Weatherband

Check out more images of the Indian Chieftain Elite below:

