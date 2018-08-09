Limited Edition Indian Chieftain Elite India Launch Scheduled On August 12

Indian Motorcycles will launch the limited edition Chieftain Elite in India on August 12, 2018. The motorcycle is limited to just 350 units worldwide. The Black Hills Silver with Marble Accents custom-inspired paint takes nearly 25 hours to complete by hand. Apart from the custom paint, the motorcycle also features a premium 200-watt audio system. The integrated speakers in the front fairing and rear saddlebags deliver surround sound audio.

Other premium features on the Limited Edition Indian Chieftain Elite include:

LED head and driving lights

7″ glove-compatible touschreen display which features turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information and much more

Pinnacle mirrors

Aluminum billet floorboards

Genuine leather seats

Tinted, flare windshield

Remote-Locking Hard Saddlebags

Push-Button Power Windshield

19-inch, 10-spoke Front Wheel

The motorcycle can be further customised with accessories like:

Thunder Stroke Stage 1 Slip-On exhaust kit

Stage 1 performance air filter

Colour matched, quick release trunk

Colour matched Valanced front fender

Colour matched hard lowers

Mechanical specifications continue to feature the 111 cu in (1,811 cc) Thunder Stroke 111 V-Twin engine that delivers 161.6 Nm of peak torque @ 3,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

Engine & Drivetrain Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Displacement 111 cu in (1,811 cc) Drive/Driven Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Electronic Fuel Injection System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Engine Type Thunder Stroke 111 Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over Gear Ratio (1st) 9.403 : 1 (2nd) 6.411 : 1 (3rd) 4.763 : 1 (4th) 3.796 : 1 (5th) 3.243 : 1 (6th) 2.789 : 1 Peak Torque 119 ft-lb (161.6 Nm) @ 3,000 rpm Transmission/Final Drive 2.2 : 1 Transmission/Primary Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch Dimensions Fuel Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Ground Clearance 5.6 in (142 mm) GVWR 1,385 lb (628 kg) Lean Angle 31° Overall Height 57 in (1450 mm) Overall Length 98.7 in (2,506 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Rake/Trail 25° Seat Height 26.0 in (660 mm) Trail 5.9 in (150.0 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 823 lbs / 855 lbs (373 kg / 388 kg) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1,669 mm) Brakes Front Brakes Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Rear Brakes Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires / Wheels Front Tires Dunlop American Elite 130/60B19 61H Front Wheel Cast 19 in x 3.5 in Rear Tires Dunlop Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H Rear Wheel Cast 16 in x 3.5 in Suspension Front Fork Tube Diameter 46 mm Front Suspension Telescopic Fork/4.7 in (119 mm) Rear Suspension Single Shock w/Air adjust/4.5 in (114 mm) Features Color / Graphics Black Hills Silver w/ Marble Accents Gauges Fairing mounted instrument cluster featuring analog speedometer and tachometer, with fuel gauge, range, odometer and current gear. 15 LED telltale indicators; cruise control enabled, cruise control set, neutral, high beam, turn signal, ABS, check engine, low tire pressure, battery, low fuel, security system, low engine oil pressure and MPH or Km/H unit designation Infotainment 7″ Touchscreen including realtime clock; ambient air temperature; heading; audio information display; vehicle trouble code readout; Vehicle Status (tire pressure, voltage, engine hours, oil change); Vehicle Info (speed, fuel range, RPM, gear position); Dual Trip Meters (fuel range, miles, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy time, average speed); Ride Data (heading, moving time, stop time, altitude, altitude change); Bluetooth connectivity for phone and headset; Map/Navigation Lights Pathfinder LED Lights (headlight, driving lights, turn signals, and tail light) Standard Equipment LED Lighting, Pinnacle Mirrors, Aluminum Billet Driver & Passenger Floorboards; Adjustable Passenger Floorboards; ABS; Cast Aluminum Frame with Integrated Air-Box; Cruise Control; LED Driving Lights; Highway Bar; Keyless Start; Tinted, Flare Power Windshield; Genuine Leather Seats; Remote-Locking Hard Saddlebags; Tire Pressure Monitoring; 200 Watt Audio with Saddlebag Speakers, AM/FM, Bluetooth, USB, Smartphone Compatible Input, and Weatherband

Check out more images of the Indian Chieftain Elite below: