New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Launched At a Price Tag of INR 31,95,000

Though Petrol is not the chosen fuel option when it comes to SUVs in the Indian market, Mitsubishi India have data to show its a market which is on a great rise. To support this rise, they have launched the new 4th generation Outlander in India. The event, which happened in Mumbai, was addressed by Uttam Bose, Managing Director of HMFCL, along with Chandan Bose, National Sales head, and Krishnakumar, Head customer care. The car which has been available internationally since quite some time now was delayed in the Indian Market due to the heavy modifications which had to be done in order to meet safety and emission regulations of India.

The Outlander features a 2,360 cc MIVEC engine which produces 167 PS at 6,000 rpm and 222 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. Mated to an advanced CVT automatic transmission, the car boasts the maximum torque in its class. Other mechanical features include:

A tough monocoque body design.

LED headlamps with auto levelling.

A LED Daytime Running Light.

The off road capable SUV also features a complex four wheel drive system with various modes.

As standard, the car comes with 16 inch alloy wheels which are wrapped in 215/70 R 16 tyres.

Both the front and back wheels have 16 inch brake discs. While the rear discs are solid, the front discs are ventilated.

Has electronically controlled Injection.

The interior offers 3 row of seats which has seven seats. The Outlander also gets a bunch of equipment which includes

Dual zone climate control.

Key less entry with push start /stop button.

Electric parking brake with auto-hold.

Rear view camera.

Electronic sunroof.

Rain sensing wiper and power electric steering.

Seven Airbags which includes front, side, curtain and knee airbags.

A 7 inch 2 DIN infotainment screen.

Genuine leather upholstery.

A 710 W 8-Channel high power amplifier.

A total of 6 speakers and a woofer.

Shark Fin antenna.

Electronic driver aid systems include ABD, EBD, Active Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, auto headlamps and brake assist system.

Clearing the questions arising due to the brand’s association with Renault/Nissan, Uttam Bose commented the alliance is for the supply management aspect only. There will no sharing of the products with the company, Mitsubishi is going to remain a separate entity. However they may share certain resources with Renault/Nissan which could really help with their service network.

Available in 7 different colours Black Pearl, Cosmic Blue, Orient Red, White Solid, White Pearl, Cool Silver and Titanium Grey. The model showcased rocked a Orient red paint job. At a price of 31,95,000 (Ex-Showroom) will it be good enough to penetrate the market of the Honda CRV and the Audi Q3 Petrol? We will have to wait to find out. Below is a gallery of pictures from the launch event.