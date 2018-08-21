Mahindra Continues To Tease Upcoming Marazzo MPV; Reveals Twin Chamber Projector Headlamps

Mahindra & Mahindra has been aggressively promoting its upcoming new MPV, the Marazzo. After announcing the brand name in July 2018, Mahindra & Mahindra has been constantly revealing various features of the MPV through teaser images. Previously, the car maker released an image of the MPV’s dashboard which revealed beige/black dual tone finish to the interior, trapezoidal air-condition vents with chrome surrounds and the touchsceen infotainment system.

In latest updates, Mahindra & Mahindra has released the photograph of the Marazzo’s headlight. The Marazzo features twin chamber projector headlamps which are designed to deliver a combining style and functionality. The name ‘Marazzo’ means shark. Thus, the car draws a lot of its design inspiration from a shark’s streamlined body. The headlights also draw inspiration from the intimidating eyes of a shark. The MPV has been co-designed by Pininfarina and Mahindra’s Design Center.

Mechanical specifications are expected to feature, a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which will be tuned to deliver 121 hp of peak power and 300 Nm of torque. The engine is expected to arrive with a six speed manual gearbox. An automatic transmission is also expected to arrive with the manual version.

The Marazzo will create a sub-category for itself in the MPV segment. Thus, it will occupy the segment between the Toyota Innova and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The MPV, as reported earlier this month, is expected to arrive on September 3, 2018.