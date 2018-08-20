Polaris India Bags Overall Victory In India Baja 2018

Polaris India bagged overall victory in the 3rd edition of the India Baja 2018 rally. Polaris RZR 1000 driver Arindam Saikai along with his co-driver Jeevarathinam J led the rally by 20 minutes and 12 seconds.

Anand Sharma had also participated with Polaris Sportsman ATV and showed a promising performance but unfortunately he could not grab the title. The India Baja 2018 tests the qualities of endurance, ingenuity, physical and mental toughness of the driver as well as the vehicle. The cross-country rally held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan included 400km of extremely harsh special stages and over 150km of transport stages.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director & Country Head, Polaris India said that this victory in India Baja 2018 is a matter of great pride for the Company. Polaris has a strong focus on motorsports in India and the leading event like India Baja forms a powerful platform, to showcase the endurance and power of the range of vehicles.

Arindam Saikai, Polaris RZR 1000 Driver added that the India Baja 2018 has been an extremely positive rally for the team. It was fun to be in a challenging rally with fellow rallyists.