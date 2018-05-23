Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Reportedly Heading To India; Expected To Be Priced At INR 35 Lakh

Mitsubishi recently launched the new Outlander in India. The all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, which will be available in range topping trim only, was launched at INR 32 lakh (ex-showroom). But it seems that the Outlander will soon be accompanied by its plug-in hybrid version, the Outlander PHEV, at least that’s what a recent report suggests. The report further adds that the Outlander PHEV, which will arrive via the CBU route will be priced at INR 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

We’re yet to hear an official statement about the arrival of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

The plug-in hybrid Outlander is already available in select international markets where it uses a petrol engine and electric motor configuration. The combination comprises of 2.0L 16-valve inline DOHC MIVEC engine and electric motors fitted at the front and rear. The 4-cylinder engine makes 119 Bhp at 4,500 rpm and a torque of 190Nm at 4,500 rpm. Combined with the electric motor, the Outlander PHEV makes a total of 200 Bhp. The claimed fuel economy stands at a staggering 58kpl.

The Outlander PHEV gets three drive modes:

All-electric mode – In electric mode the Outlander can go a distance of upto 50km.

Series hybrid – Petrol engine charges the battery

Parallel hybrid – Petrol engine power the vehicle while the electric motors provides additional assistance

As aforementioned, we’re yet to hear an official statement about the India launch of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. We’d keep you posted with more details as and when they’re available.

Source: Autocar India