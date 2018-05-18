Trending:
Mumbai Police’s Hilarious Tweet About Helmet Safety Will Make You Go ROFL
Home Mitsubishi New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India

New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India

|
Added in: Mitsubishi

We’ve been awaiting the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander since the SUV made its appearance on the Company’s official India website back in August 2017. Back in April 2018, Mitsubishi dealers had started accepting the bookings for the all new 2018 Outlander. In latest updates, the all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander has been launched in the Indian market at INR 32 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander will be available in range topping trim only.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander will be available with a petrol engine only and can be purchased in following colour options:

  • Black Pearl
  • Cosmic Blue
  • Orient Red
  • Titanium Gray
  • White Solid
  • White Pearl
  • Cool Silver

NEW OUTLANDER BROCHURE (1)

The India spec Mitsubishi Outlander will draw power from a 2.4-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 167 PS of power and 222 Nm of peak torque. Paired to a six speed CVT transmission, the SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 11.1 seconds.

Visually, the new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander features the signature ‘Dynamic Shield’ front fascia, complemented by a dual tone bumper. The twin slat chrome grille sits in between the LED headlamps and even the fog lamps will be LED powered. Inside, the upcoming Mitsubishi Outlander will come equipped with a 6.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 710W eight channel amplifier, leather seats, electronic parking brake with auto hold, dual zone automatic climate control, sunroof, push button start and keyless entry.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander – White Solid

New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander feature list at a glance:

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

  • Dual Zone Fully automatic air conditioner
  • AC air filter
  • Keyless operation with push start button
  • Electric Parking Brake with auto hold function
  • Power tilt and sliding sunroof with anti-trapping function
  • Rain sensing wiper
  • Central door locking system
  • Power window driver’s auto (up-down) function
  • Electronic power steering

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander – Cosmic Blue

SAFETY & SECURITY

  • 7 Air bags (Driver / Pasenger / Side-2 / Curtain-2 / Knee-1)
  • ABS + EBD
  • Active Stability Control (ASC)
  • Hill Start Assist(HSA)
  • Auto Head lamps
  • Immobilizer
  • Security alarm system
  • Brake assist system
  • Child proof
  • Front & Rear impact bar
  • RISE body

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander – Orient Red

EXTERIOR FEATURES

WIPER & WASHER:

  • Variable intermittent windshield wiper & washer
  • Rain sensor
  • Rear intermittent wiper & washer
  • Headlamp washer

GLASS:

  • Laminated green windshield glass
  • Tempered green front door glass
  • Tempered green glass (rear & back door) with hot wire (back door)
  • Quarter window glass

DOOR MIRROR & DOOR HANDLE:

  • Electric foldable door mirror (body colour) with turn lamp (clear)
  • Heated door mirror
  • Door outer handle (body colour)

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander – Titanium Gray

BODY:

  • Front bumper (body colour)
  • Rear bumper (body colour (center : silver)
  • Step plate (rear bumper)
  • License plate garnish
  • Radiator grill
  • Roof moulding (black)
  • Roof rail
  • Side door garnish (body colour)

INTERIOR FEATURES

SEATS 1ST ROW:

  • Leather seat
  • Flat seat
  • Power adjustment driver seat – Slide / Reclining / Driver height adjuster
  • Passenger:Slide / Reclining
  • Seat heater
  • Seat back pocket
  • Adjustable type (up-down) headrest x2
  • 3-point seatbelt with ELR x2
  • Seatbelt pretensioner
  • Adjustable seatbelt anchor

NEW OUTLANDER BROCHURE (2)

2ND ROW:

  • 60:40 split foldable & tumble
  • Reclining adjuster
  • Center armrest with cup holder
  • Adjustable type (up-down) headrest x3
  • 3-point seatbelt with ELR x3
  • Attachment for ISO-FIX x2
  • Tether anchor x2

3RD ROW:

  • Removable type
  • Folded / dropped / reclining
  • Adjustable type headrest x2
  • 3-point seatbelt with ELR x2

STEERING:

  • Electronic Power steering
  • Rack & Pinion type
  • 4-spoke leather steering
  • Steering switch (Cruise control / Audio)
  • Collapsible steering column
  • Tilt steering

AUDIO SYSTEM:

  • 6.1 inch 2DIN AM / FM display audio
  • Rockford acoustic design premium sound system (tweeter x2, Speaker x4, woofer x1, 710W Amplifier x1, Shark fin antenna
  • Center display
  • Rear view system
  • USB port

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander – Black Pearl

CLUSTER:

  • Combination meter with high contrast (Rheostat)
  • Tachometer
  • Digital Trip meter
  • Digital Fuel and Temperature Indicator

SHIFT KNOB:

  • Leather gear shift knob

LAMP:

  • Room lamp with map lamp
  • Door courtesy lamp
  • Front foot lamp

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Technical specifications:

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Overall (LxWxH)4695mm X 1810mm X 1710mm
Wheelbase2670mm
Ground Clearance (Unladen)190mm
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Seating Capacity7
Max. Kerb Weight1602Kg
Gross Weight2210Kg
Fuel Tank Capacity60Lts
ENGINE
Type2.4L – DOHC – Mitsubishi Innovative Valve Electronic Control System (MIVEC)
Valve train16 Valve DOHC
Displacement2360 cc
Fuel supply systemElectronically Controlled Injection
Max. Engine Output, KW (PS) @ rpm123 (167)/6000
Max. Torque, Nm (Kg-m) @ rpm222 (22.6)/4100
CHASSIS & TRANSMISSION
TransmissionContinuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters
Drive TypeMulti Select 4WD (Electronically controlled on demand 4WD (4WD AUTO / 4WD ECO / 4WD LOCK)
Brake Front / RearFront : 16 inch ventilated disc brake / Rear : 16 inch solid brake disc
Parking BrakeElectric Parking Brake
Suspension FrontMacPherson strut with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension RearMulti link with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Wheels & Tyre16″x 6.5J alloy wheel with ornament + 215/70 R16 – 100H

New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Image Gallery