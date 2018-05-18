New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India
We’ve been awaiting the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander since the SUV made its appearance on the Company’s official India website back in August 2017. Back in April 2018, Mitsubishi dealers had started accepting the bookings for the all new 2018 Outlander. In latest updates, the all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander has been launched in the Indian market at INR 32 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander will be available in range topping trim only.
The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander will be available with a petrol engine only and can be purchased in following colour options:
- Black Pearl
- Cosmic Blue
- Orient Red
- Titanium Gray
- White Solid
- White Pearl
- Cool Silver
The India spec Mitsubishi Outlander will draw power from a 2.4-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 167 PS of power and 222 Nm of peak torque. Paired to a six speed CVT transmission, the SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 11.1 seconds.
Visually, the new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander features the signature ‘Dynamic Shield’ front fascia, complemented by a dual tone bumper. The twin slat chrome grille sits in between the LED headlamps and even the fog lamps will be LED powered. Inside, the upcoming Mitsubishi Outlander will come equipped with a 6.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 710W eight channel amplifier, leather seats, electronic parking brake with auto hold, dual zone automatic climate control, sunroof, push button start and keyless entry.
New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander feature list at a glance:
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
- Dual Zone Fully automatic air conditioner
- AC air filter
- Keyless operation with push start button
- Electric Parking Brake with auto hold function
- Power tilt and sliding sunroof with anti-trapping function
- Rain sensing wiper
- Central door locking system
- Power window driver’s auto (up-down) function
- Electronic power steering
SAFETY & SECURITY
- 7 Air bags (Driver / Pasenger / Side-2 / Curtain-2 / Knee-1)
- ABS + EBD
- Active Stability Control (ASC)
- Hill Start Assist(HSA)
- Auto Head lamps
- Immobilizer
- Security alarm system
- Brake assist system
- Child proof
- Front & Rear impact bar
- RISE body
EXTERIOR FEATURES
WIPER & WASHER:
- Variable intermittent windshield wiper & washer
- Rain sensor
- Rear intermittent wiper & washer
- Headlamp washer
GLASS:
- Laminated green windshield glass
- Tempered green front door glass
- Tempered green glass (rear & back door) with hot wire (back door)
- Quarter window glass
DOOR MIRROR & DOOR HANDLE:
- Electric foldable door mirror (body colour) with turn lamp (clear)
- Heated door mirror
- Door outer handle (body colour)
BODY:
- Front bumper (body colour)
- Rear bumper (body colour (center : silver)
- Step plate (rear bumper)
- License plate garnish
- Radiator grill
- Roof moulding (black)
- Roof rail
- Side door garnish (body colour)
INTERIOR FEATURES
SEATS 1ST ROW:
- Leather seat
- Flat seat
- Power adjustment driver seat – Slide / Reclining / Driver height adjuster
- Passenger:Slide / Reclining
- Seat heater
- Seat back pocket
- Adjustable type (up-down) headrest x2
- 3-point seatbelt with ELR x2
- Seatbelt pretensioner
- Adjustable seatbelt anchor
2ND ROW:
- 60:40 split foldable & tumble
- Reclining adjuster
- Center armrest with cup holder
- Adjustable type (up-down) headrest x3
- 3-point seatbelt with ELR x3
- Attachment for ISO-FIX x2
- Tether anchor x2
3RD ROW:
- Removable type
- Folded / dropped / reclining
- Adjustable type headrest x2
- 3-point seatbelt with ELR x2
STEERING:
- Electronic Power steering
- Rack & Pinion type
- 4-spoke leather steering
- Steering switch (Cruise control / Audio)
- Collapsible steering column
- Tilt steering
AUDIO SYSTEM:
- 6.1 inch 2DIN AM / FM display audio
- Rockford acoustic design premium sound system (tweeter x2, Speaker x4, woofer x1, 710W Amplifier x1, Shark fin antenna
- Center display
- Rear view system
- USB port
CLUSTER:
- Combination meter with high contrast (Rheostat)
- Tachometer
- Digital Trip meter
- Digital Fuel and Temperature Indicator
SHIFT KNOB:
- Leather gear shift knob
LAMP:
- Room lamp with map lamp
- Door courtesy lamp
- Front foot lamp
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Technical specifications:
|DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
|Overall (LxWxH)
|4695mm X 1810mm X 1710mm
|Wheelbase
|2670mm
|Ground Clearance (Unladen)
|190mm
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Seating Capacity
|7
|Max. Kerb Weight
|1602Kg
|Gross Weight
|2210Kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60Lts
|ENGINE
|Type
|2.4L – DOHC – Mitsubishi Innovative Valve Electronic Control System (MIVEC)
|Valve train
|16 Valve DOHC
|Displacement
|2360 cc
|Fuel supply system
|Electronically Controlled Injection
|Max. Engine Output, KW (PS) @ rpm
|123 (167)/6000
|Max. Torque, Nm (Kg-m) @ rpm
|222 (22.6)/4100
|CHASSIS & TRANSMISSION
|Transmission
|Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters
|Drive Type
|Multi Select 4WD (Electronically controlled on demand 4WD (4WD AUTO / 4WD ECO / 4WD LOCK)
|Brake Front / Rear
|Front : 16 inch ventilated disc brake / Rear : 16 inch solid brake disc
|Parking Brake
|Electric Parking Brake
|Suspension Front
|MacPherson strut with coil springs and stabilizer bar
|Suspension Rear
|Multi link with coil springs and stabilizer bar
|Wheels & Tyre
|16″x 6.5J alloy wheel with ornament + 215/70 R16 – 100H