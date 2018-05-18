New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India

We’ve been awaiting the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander since the SUV made its appearance on the Company’s official India website back in August 2017. Back in April 2018, Mitsubishi dealers had started accepting the bookings for the all new 2018 Outlander. In latest updates, the all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander has been launched in the Indian market at INR 32 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander will be available in range topping trim only.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander will be available with a petrol engine only and can be purchased in following colour options:

Black Pearl

Cosmic Blue

Orient Red

Titanium Gray

White Solid

White Pearl

Cool Silver

The India spec Mitsubishi Outlander will draw power from a 2.4-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 167 PS of power and 222 Nm of peak torque. Paired to a six speed CVT transmission, the SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 11.1 seconds.

Visually, the new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander features the signature ‘Dynamic Shield’ front fascia, complemented by a dual tone bumper. The twin slat chrome grille sits in between the LED headlamps and even the fog lamps will be LED powered. Inside, the upcoming Mitsubishi Outlander will come equipped with a 6.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 710W eight channel amplifier, leather seats, electronic parking brake with auto hold, dual zone automatic climate control, sunroof, push button start and keyless entry.

New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander feature list at a glance:

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

Dual Zone Fully automatic air conditioner

AC air filter

Keyless operation with push start button

Electric Parking Brake with auto hold function

Power tilt and sliding sunroof with anti-trapping function

Rain sensing wiper

Central door locking system

Power window driver’s auto (up-down) function

Electronic power steering

SAFETY & SECURITY

7 Air bags (Driver / Pasenger / Side-2 / Curtain-2 / Knee-1)

ABS + EBD

Active Stability Control (ASC)

Hill Start Assist(HSA)

Auto Head lamps

Immobilizer

Security alarm system

Brake assist system

Child proof

Front & Rear impact bar

RISE body

EXTERIOR FEATURES

WIPER & WASHER:

Variable intermittent windshield wiper & washer

Rain sensor

Rear intermittent wiper & washer

Headlamp washer

GLASS:

Laminated green windshield glass

Tempered green front door glass

Tempered green glass (rear & back door) with hot wire (back door)

Quarter window glass

DOOR MIRROR & DOOR HANDLE:

Electric foldable door mirror (body colour) with turn lamp (clear)

Heated door mirror

Door outer handle (body colour)

BODY:

Front bumper (body colour)

Rear bumper (body colour (center : silver)

Step plate (rear bumper)

License plate garnish

Radiator grill

Roof moulding (black)

Roof rail

Side door garnish (body colour)

INTERIOR FEATURES

SEATS 1ST ROW:

Leather seat

Flat seat

Power adjustment driver seat – Slide / Reclining / Driver height adjuster

Passenger:Slide / Reclining

Seat heater

Seat back pocket

Adjustable type (up-down) headrest x2

3-point seatbelt with ELR x2

Seatbelt pretensioner

Adjustable seatbelt anchor

2ND ROW:

60:40 split foldable & tumble

Reclining adjuster

Center armrest with cup holder

Adjustable type (up-down) headrest x3

3-point seatbelt with ELR x3

Attachment for ISO-FIX x2

Tether anchor x2

3RD ROW:

Removable type

Folded / dropped / reclining

Adjustable type headrest x2

3-point seatbelt with ELR x2

STEERING:

Electronic Power steering

Rack & Pinion type

4-spoke leather steering

Steering switch (Cruise control / Audio)

Collapsible steering column

Tilt steering

AUDIO SYSTEM:

6.1 inch 2DIN AM / FM display audio

Rockford acoustic design premium sound system (tweeter x2, Speaker x4, woofer x1, 710W Amplifier x1, Shark fin antenna

Center display

Rear view system

USB port

CLUSTER:

Combination meter with high contrast (Rheostat)

Tachometer

Digital Trip meter

Digital Fuel and Temperature Indicator

SHIFT KNOB:

Leather gear shift knob

LAMP:

Room lamp with map lamp

Door courtesy lamp

Front foot lamp

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Technical specifications:

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT Overall (LxWxH) 4695mm X 1810mm X 1710mm Wheelbase 2670mm Ground Clearance (Unladen) 190mm Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Seating Capacity 7 Max. Kerb Weight 1602Kg Gross Weight 2210Kg Fuel Tank Capacity 60Lts ENGINE Type 2.4L – DOHC – Mitsubishi Innovative Valve Electronic Control System (MIVEC) Valve train 16 Valve DOHC Displacement 2360 cc Fuel supply system Electronically Controlled Injection Max. Engine Output, KW (PS) @ rpm 123 (167)/6000 Max. Torque, Nm (Kg-m) @ rpm 222 (22.6)/4100 CHASSIS & TRANSMISSION Transmission Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters Drive Type Multi Select 4WD (Electronically controlled on demand 4WD (4WD AUTO / 4WD ECO / 4WD LOCK) Brake Front / Rear Front : 16 inch ventilated disc brake / Rear : 16 inch solid brake disc Parking Brake Electric Parking Brake Suspension Front MacPherson strut with coil springs and stabilizer bar Suspension Rear Multi link with coil springs and stabilizer bar Wheels & Tyre 16″x 6.5J alloy wheel with ornament + 215/70 R16 – 100H

New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Image Gallery