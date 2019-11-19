Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Makes It To The Top-10 Best-Selling List Within A Month Of Its Launch

A few weeks back, India’s largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, had launched a new mini-SUV called S-Presso in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell over 10,634 units of this mini-SUV in the month of October, making it one of the most profitable Maruti Suzuki cars this month. These incredible sales figures helped the S-Presso to make it to the top-10 best-selling 4-wheelers list of October 2019. Talking about sales, the prices for the all-new S-Presso start from INR 3,69,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the base variant and goes up to INR 4,91,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top-end variant.

Talking about the car, the S-Presso gets a bold and compact design along with a distinct SUVish stance. Also, the lifted door-sill and higher ground clearance help the car exhibit a confident and sturdy character. The body and chassis of the car are based on the acclaimed 5th generation HEARTECT platform and it uses 40% high tensile steel to ensure a stronger, safer and sturdier structure. Mechanically speaking, the S-Presso is fitted with the tried and tested BS6 compliant 1.0-litre K10 engine from the Alto and is equipped with both Manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) options. This engine is capable of producing over 67 HP and 90 Nm of peak torque while providing a fuel efficiency of 21.4 kmpl.

Expressing gratitude to customers for their overwhelming support, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Today, Indian buyers have a clear inclination towards feature-loaded, safe, comfortable and easy to own entry-level cars. S-PRESSO has been able to carve out its own niche in the entry segment. S-PRESSO stands apart to offer unique experiences to its distinct customers in the segment. We are enthused with the response and thank our customers for their confidence in S-PRESSO.’

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has announced a new winter service camp for its customers, to get their cars checked and serviced before the Christmas holidays. The winter service camp has already started and will go on till the 20th of December, 2019. This service camp includes a 27-point free vehicle checkup, offers on parts and accessories, a complimentary dry-wash/top-wash and huge offers on service and labour charges.