Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched; Prices Start From INR 3,69,000 Ex-Showroom

India’s leading automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has finally launched its much-awaited mini-SUV, the S-Presso. The company launched this vehicle just ahead of the festive season, to provide a new and much affordable option in the market. Maruti had also revealed the interior and exterior details of the car by releasing official images of the S-Presso, a few days ago. The S-Presso is based on the Future Concept S which was first showcased at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo. This micro-SUV will be sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena outlets and will compete against the Renault Kwid. Prices for the all-new S-Presso start from INR 3,69,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the base variant and goes up to INR 4,91,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top-end variant.

In terms of design, the micro-SUV strikes a chord with the youth, thanks to its compact and bold design character. The S-Presso also gets a distinct SUV-like stance, thanks to the upright A-pillar and back door design that give it a solid and rugged look. The lifted door-sill and a higher ground clearance exhibit a confident and sturdy character, which is further supported by the squared wheel arches with R14 tyres. Also, the single aperture headlamp, grille graphic, along with the wide C-signature tail lamps give the S-Presso a modern and stylish look. The body and chassis of the car are based on the acclaimed 5th generation HEARTECT platform and it uses 40% high tensile steel to ensure a stronger, safer and sturdier structure.

The S-Presso also offers first-in-class steering mounted audio and voice controls, along with an advanced Smartplay Studio system that ensures music, entertainment and navigation are always available with a touch. It also has a user-friendly and vibrant graphic user interface, that is compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other Smartplay Studio Apps. Mechanically speaking, the S-Presso is fitted with the tried and tested BS6 compliant 1.0-litre K10 engine from the Alto and is equipped with both Manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) options. This engine is capable of producing over 67 HP and 90 Nm of peak torque while providing a fuel efficiency of 21.4 kmpl.

Talking about safety, the micro-SUV is equipped with more than 10 safety features including frontal offset crash, side-impact and pedestrian safety. The car also boasts of safety features such as dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), seat belts with pre-tensioners and force Limiters, driver/co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist system, high-speed warning alert and reverse parking sensors. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in 6 colours: Solid Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Superior White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey and Metallic Silky Silver. The car is available in 6 variants, which are priced at INR 3,69,000, INR 4,05,000, INR 4,24,500, INR 4,67,500 INR 4,48,000 and INR 4,91,000 respectively.

Presenting the all-new S-PRESSO to customers, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we believe in the philosophy of ‘customer first.’ We continue our endeavour to provide Indian customers with high-quality cars backed by affordable pricing. Today’s global launch of S-PRESSO stands testament to our commitment to offering best in design, technology and safety to our customers. I am happy to share that S-PRESSO joins our BS6 range, as the 8th vehicle compliant with new emission norms. We are confident that S-PRESSO will bring excitement in its segment, attracting the ever-evolving young customer.”