LIST: Top-10 Best-Selling Cars Of October 2019

The festive season this year proved to be a blessing for many automobile manufacturers, as they were finally able to show some improvement in monthly sales. October 2019 not only showed a steady increase in 2 and 4-wheeler sales, but it also gave some Indian and foreign brands the confidence to continue selling their vehicles despite the slowdown and difficult government policies. Let’s have a look at the top-10 best-selling cars in the month of October:

MARUTI SUZUKI DZIRE

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a compact sedan based on the Swift hatchback. The compact size of the car combined with the additional space and boot appeals to many people. Prices for this compact sedan start from INR 5.70 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sales in October 2019: 19,569 units

Sales in September 2019: 15,662 units

MARUTI SUZUKI SWIFT

One of India’s oldest hatchbacks, the Swift, has been known as a practical and inexpensive to maintain car which also happens to be fun to drive. In its third generation of production right now, prices for the Swift start from INR 4.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sales in October 2019: 19,401 units

Sales in September 2019: 12,934 units

MARUTI SUZUKI ALTO

The most popular car in the Indian market, in terms of sales, the Alto just received a facelift a couple of months ago. The new facelift might also be one of the reasons the Alto is able to maintain its position in the top-10 list. Prices for the Alto start from INR 2.94 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sales in October 2019: 17,903 units

Sales in September 2019: 15,079 units

MARUTI SUZUKI BALENO

The Baleno is Maruti’s answer to the Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo, in the premium hatchback segment. This car can be brought exclusively through Maruti’s Nexa channel, which has been made to offer a more premium experience. Prices for the Baleno start from INR 5.59 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sales in October 2019: 16,237 units

Sales in September 2019: 11,420 units

HYUNDAI ELITE I20

The first non-Maruti Suzuki in the top-10 list is the Hyundai Elite i20 with a total sales of 14,683 units this month. The prices for the Hyundai Elite i20 start from around INR 6.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sales in October 2019: 14,683 units

Sales in September 2019: 10,141 units

MARUTI SUZUKI WAGONR

Despite the launch of the Hyundai Santro, the new generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR does not seem to be affected by its newly launched rival and continues to be one of the best-sellers in its segment. Prices for the WagonR start from INR 4.20 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sales in October 2019: 14,359 units

Sales in September 2019: 11,757 units

KIA SELTOS

Thanks to the newly launched Seltos, South Korean carmaker, Kia has managed to reach the top-10 list of best-selling cars within 2 months of its India debut. Prices for the Kia Seltos start from INR 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Sales in October 2019: 12,854 units

Sales in September 2019: 7,754 units

MARUTI SUZUKI S-PRESSO

The S-Presso is Maruti Suzuki’s latest vehicle and it sits in the mini-SUV segment. Prices for the S-Presso start from INR 3.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Sales in October 2019: 10,634 units

Sales in September 2019: 5,006 units

MARUTI SUZUKI VITARA BREZZA

Maruti’s offering to the sub-4-metre SUV segment is the Vitara Brezza. Prices of the Vitara Brezza start from INR 7.68 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sales in October 2019: 10,227 units

Sales in September 2019: 10,362 units

MARUTI SUZUKI EECO

With the Omni being taken off the showroom a couple of months ago, the Eeco happens to be the only van in Maruti’s portfolio. The Eeco is sold in many variants, with multiple interior layouts to cater to various different applications. Prices of the Eeco start from INR 3.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).