Hyundai India Organizes A Mega Experience Camp For All Its Customers

One of India’s largest 4-wheeler exporter, Hyundai Motor, recently announced a new Mega ‘Experience Hyundai’ Camp for all its customers in the country. This camp will provide customers with a platform to experience Hyundai’s latest cars, service-related needs and evaluation of the existing car. Apart from this, the customers can also book a test drive of their favourite car during this experience camp. Also, the Mega ‘Experience Hyundai’ Camp will be available across 575 locations throughout the country, as it intends to further strengthen trust among its consumers.

Also Read: Hyundai Ranks Highest In Customer Service: JD Power Study

The main objective of this experience camp is to provide personalized assistance, free vehicle check-up and evaluation of old Hyundai cars. The camp will also give customers an opportunity to test drive their favourite Hyundai cars while getting their existing cars checked-up. Customers will also get discount coupons for future workshop visits. Apart from all this, Hyundai’s excellent service standards recently set the benchmark in the industry, by becoming the only brand to receive J D Power CSI No. 1 Rank for three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 & 2019 amongst other Mass Market Brands.

Commenting on the Mega ‘Experience Hyundai’ Camp, Mr S Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai’s philosophy is to be the Lifetime Partner of its customers and Mega ‘Experience Hyundai’ Camp is a step towards achieving customer delight through innovative service led activations. We will continue to bring forth the best customer-centric service campaigns to make our customers’ life a happy life.”

Also Read: Hyundai’s Aura Sedan Has Started Its Test Run Across The Country

In other news, Hyundai Motor India flagged-off the all-new Aura sedan, to test its strengths and capabilities in persistent Indian weather and driving conditions, as the Korean carmaker is gearing up to take on the compact sedan segment in India. So for this, the Aura compact sedan will have to go through strenuous physical tests to prove its worth, which is why Hyundai will be sending an Aura (test vehicle) in a camouflage cover on a journey across India to test its endurance from the Indian Peninsular Region, covering the Deserts to the Great Himalayas and the Eastern Coastlines.