Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vs Renault Kwid Climber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Today, Maruti Suzuki launched its first micro-SUV in the Indian market, called the S-Presso. This vehicle will go up against the Renault Kwid Climber and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as it has the body and design of a compact crossover hatchback. This micro-SUV will only be available with a petrol engine, in both manual and automatic transmission options. The prices for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso base variant start from INR 3,69,000 (ex-showroom, India) and go up to INR 4,91,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top variant. Let’s have a look at how the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso competes against its rivals on paper:

Dimensions

The S-Presso is not only the smallest in length, width and wheelbase but it also has the smallest boot and fuel tank in the segment. However, being the smallest in the segment has its own benefits, as the S-Presso turns out to be the lightest in this segment. The Kwid outperforms its competition with its huge boot space capacity, but the Ignis turns out to be the biggest and boldest as it is the longest, widest and tallest in the segment and also gets the biggest fuel tank. On the other hand, the ground clearance is the only thing that is common between these cars.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Renault Kwid Maruti Suzuki Ignis Length (mm) 3565 3679 3700 Width (mm) 1520 1579 1690 Height (mm) 1564 1513 1595 Wheelbase (mm) 2380 2422 2435 Ground Clearance (mm) 180 180 180 Boot Space (litres) 240 300 260 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 27 28 32

Safety Features

The S-Presso is equipped with all the latest safety features required but misses out on the rear parking camera. While the Ignis and Kwid are equipped with all the modern safety features.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Renault Kwid Maruti Suzuki Ignis Dual Airbags Yes No Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Yes Seat Belt Pretensioners Yes Yes Yes Seat Belt Reminder Yes Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Rear Parking Camera No Yes Yes High-Speed Alert Yes Yes Yes

Engine and Transmission

All the cars in this segment are fitted with 1.0-litre petrol engines, however, the Ignis gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is also the most powerful in this segment. All the 3 cars are also available in both, manual and automatic options. As of now, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the only one to have a BS6 compliant engine.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Renault Kwid Maruti Suzuki Ignis Engine Displacement (CC) 999 999 1197 Power (HP @ RPM) 67 @ 5500 68 @ 5500 82 @ 6000 Torque (Nm @ RPM) 90 @ 3500 91 @ 4250 113 @ 4200 Gearbox (Manual) 5-speed manual 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Gearbox (Automatic) 5-speed AGS 5-speed AMT 5-speed AGS BS-VI Compliant Yes No No

Price