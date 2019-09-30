Trending:
Singapore Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel Claims His First Victory Of The Season
Home Features Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vs Renault Kwid Climber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vs Renault Kwid Climber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

|
Added in: Features
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Today, Maruti Suzuki launched its first micro-SUV in the Indian market, called the S-Presso. This vehicle will go up against the Renault Kwid Climber and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as it has the body and design of a compact crossover hatchback. This micro-SUV will only be available with a petrol engine, in both manual and automatic transmission options. The prices for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso base variant start from INR 3,69,000 (ex-showroom, India) and go up to INR 4,91,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top variant. Let’s have a look at how the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso competes against its rivals on paper:

Maruti S Presso against rivals

Dimensions

The S-Presso is not only the smallest in length, width and wheelbase but it also has the smallest boot and fuel tank in the segment. However, being the smallest in the segment has its own benefits, as the S-Presso turns out to be the lightest in this segment. The Kwid outperforms its competition with its huge boot space capacity, but the Ignis turns out to be the biggest and boldest as it is the longest, widest and tallest in the segment and also gets the biggest fuel tank. On the other hand, the ground clearance is the only thing that is common between these cars.

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoRenault KwidMaruti Suzuki Ignis
Length (mm)356536793700
Width (mm)152015791690
Height (mm)156415131595
Wheelbase (mm)238024222435
Ground Clearance (mm)180180180
Boot Space (litres)240300260
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)272832

Maruti suzuki Spresso Launch 2

Safety Features

The S-Presso is equipped with all the latest safety features required but misses out on the rear parking camera. While the Ignis and Kwid are equipped with all the modern safety features.

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoRenault KwidMaruti Suzuki Ignis
Dual AirbagsYesNoYes
ABS with EBDYesYesYes
Seat Belt PretensionersYesYesYes
Seat Belt ReminderYesYesYes
Rear Parking SensorsYesYesYes
Rear Parking CameraNoYesYes
High-Speed AlertYesYesYes

Renault Kwid Climber (4)

Also Read: Paper Fight: Maruti Suzuki XL6 VS Rivals

Engine and Transmission

All the cars in this segment are fitted with 1.0-litre petrol engines, however, the Ignis gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is also the most powerful in this segment. All the 3 cars are also available in both, manual and automatic options. As of now, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the only one to have a BS6 compliant engine.

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoRenault KwidMaruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Displacement (CC)9999991197
Power (HP @ RPM)67 @ 550068 @ 550082 @ 6000
Torque (Nm @ RPM)90 @ 350091 @ 4250113 @ 4200
Gearbox (Manual)5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Gearbox (Automatic)5-speed AGS5-speed AMT5-speed AGS
BS-VI CompliantYesNoNo

2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis front quarter

Price

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoRenault KwidMaruti Suzuki Ignis
Prices Base Model (Ex-showroom, Delhi)INR 3,69,000INR 4,45,500INR 4,74,373
Prices Top Model (Ex-showroom, Delhi)INR 4,91,000INR 4,75,500INR 7,09,994
Features
,
Maruti Suzuki
,
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 