Maruti Suzuki Announces A New Winter Service Campaign For Its Customers

As we all know, the winter season is around the corner and the long monsoon season will finally come to an end now, which is why Maruti Suzuki has announced a new winter service camp for its customers, to get their cars checked and serviced before the Christmas holidays. The winter service camp has already started and will go on till the 20th of December, 2019. This service camp includes a 27-point free vehicle checkup, offers on parts and accessories, a complimentary dry-wash/top-wash and huge offers on service and labour charges.

This service camp is a complimentary offer for all Maruti Suzuki customers across India, and it will only be available at Maruti Suzuki’s authorized service centres. The Maruti Suzuki Winter Service Camp will be available across India, from the 11th of November to the 20th December, 2019. This initiative is specially focused on providing extensive care to Maruti Suzuki Car Owners for a safe and convenient drive this winter season. As the winter season is setting in, all vehicles should be working properly to avoid break-downs and cold starts. So, to avoid this problem the customers can avail a free detailed car inspection, which will include all the key functions of the car. Maruti Suzuki continues to cater to the diverse audience of India with over 2200 dealer workshops across its service network.

In other news, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga managed to get a 3-star safety rating at the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme). The agency tested the dual-airbag variant of the Ertiga, which was equipped with features such as ABS, SBR (Seat Belt Reminder), driver seatbelt pretensioners, passenger-side airbag and ISOFIX anchorages. The Maruti Ertiga comes under the 5-door, 7-seater MPV segment and it had a total weight of 1,363 kgs (including crash test dummies). The crash tests for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga were carried out at the average driving speed of 64 kmph.