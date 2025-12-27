Mid-Size Sedan Segment to Get Refreshed in 2026: Verna, City, Slavia & Virtus Set for Updates

Sedan market have definitely slowed down in last few years. There was a time when the roads and showrooms were filled with stalwarts such as the Jetta, Civic, Accord, Superb, Kizashi, Elantra, Sonata and many more. Today, SUVs are the dominant force in the market, stealing the limelight in showrooms, advertisements and conversations. Yet, sedans are not gone.
Many buyers still appreciate their comfort, low driving position and smooth road manners. That’s why 2026 is looking like an important year for sedan lovers. Several of the popular models are getting updates, giving the midsize sedan segment a new and attractive face.
Here’s a quick look at what’s coming up and why 2026 may be a quiet comeback year.
The Hyundai Verna is due for an update. The facelift is supposed to bring some noticeable changes in design on the outside, especially on the front and back. Spy images already point to sharper bumpers, split headlamps, an updated grille and updated tail-lamps. Alloy wheels may also be given a new design.
Inside the Verna is likely to steal some technology from more recent Hyundai models. Bigger dual screens, updated software and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are expected. Mechanically, things should not change. The current petrol engines are expected to continue, the focus being on smooth performance rather than big changes.
Honda City Facelift (Final Update)
The Honda City would get another update in 2026. This will likely be the last significant upgrade to the current generation before a brand new model arrives later in the decade. Changes are likely to be subtle rather than dramatic.
You can expect some mild design tweaks, new alloy wheels, refreshed colours and some modern features to be added. The hybrid City is also expected to remain on the lineup. Honda is likely to work on refinement and comfort, so that the City is still familiar to its staunch buyers.
Skoda Slavia Volkswagen Virtus Facelifts
Both Skoda and Volkswagen are planning to give a face lift to their midsize sedans in the second half of 2026. The updates are expected to follow the direction of the design seen on newer Skoda and VW models.
Exterior modifications should include new bumpers, lighting elements and wheel designs. Inside, the emphasis will be on technology. Larger touchscreens, improved software, connected functionality and other safety technology such as Level 2 ADAS are expected.
Engines are likely to be the same, but gearbox updates could be coming with smoother automatic options replacing older units.
Why 2026 Matters
SUVs will continue to lead the market, but sedans have a lot of work left to do. They have the advantage of having the comfort, space and efficiency that are still valued by many buyers. With new designs, improved technology and safety, 2026 is a year that these body styles have a chance to stay competitive.
Conclusion
Sedans may not be the first choice for everyone anymore, but they’re far from done. With updates coming for the Verna, City, Slavia and Virtus, on the way, 2026 is looking like a steady and important year. It’s not taking the spotlight back from SUVs. It’s about quietly reminding buyers why these cars still make sense.