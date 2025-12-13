2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied – Here’s What to Expect

Skoda has always been closely linked with sedans in India. In fact, the brand made its Indian market debut with the first generation Octavia way back in 2001, a car that transformed the perception of the Indians towards premium sedans. Fast forward to November 2021, Skoda introduced the Slavia as the successor of the ageing Rapid.
Now, almost four years later, the Skoda Slavia is preparing to receive its first face lift.
The 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift has been spotted undergoing testing in Pune and this has given us a very clear idea of what changes are coming. The sedan is expected to launch sometime in 2026, along with updates to its sibling, the Volkswagen Virtus.
What’s changing on the outside?
From the latest spy shots, it is evident that Skoda is refreshing the front and rear of the Slavia.
At the front:
- The signature Skoda grille is still there, but slightly sharper
- Headlamps and LED DRLs appear to be redesigned
- Fog lamp housings look different to the current model
- The lower grille is now 3D style with piano black finish
Due to the heavy camouflage, fine details are difficult to see, but the overall face appears more modern.
From the side:
- No major changes expected
- Test car had new blacked out alloy wheels with a new spoke design
- Door handles, ORVMs with turn indicators, black B-pillars and wheel arches are the same
The coupe-like roofline of the Slavia remains one of its greatest design points, giving it a sporty and youthful appearance.
At the rear:
- Tail lamps may receive a face lift
- Minor updates to the bumpers expected
- Boot lid and number plate position appear to be unchanged
Interior and features: big focus
Inside the cabin is where the biggest upgrades are expected.
The Slavia facelift could get:
- An updated dashboard layout
- Updated touchscreen infotainment system
- Revised digital instrument cluster
- New upholstery and trims
The most important addition may be Level 2 ADAS. This would bring safety to the next level for the sedan, which already has a 5-star Global NCAP rating.
Expected ADAS features include:
- Lane keep assist
- Forward collision warning
- Blind spot monitoring
- Driver attention warning
- Safe exit warning
- High beam assist
This will help Slavia to remain competitive with rivals such as the Hyundai Verna and Honda City, both of which already offer ADAS.
Engines remain unchanged
Skoda is not expected to do any mechanical changes.
Engine options will remain as:
1.0-litre TSI: 115 PS, 178 Nm
- 6-speed manual
- 6-speed automatic
1.5-litre TSI: 150 PS, 250 Nm
- 6-speed manual
- 7-speed DSG automatic
Market position and rivals
Despite the declining market for sedans, the Slavia has done well and is the second best-selling sedan in this category, after the Volkswagen Virtus.
Its rivals include:
- Honda City
- Hyundai Verna
- Volkswagen Virtus
It is also worth noting that changes are expected on the Virtus facelift as well, which is due around the same time as the Slavia update.
Interestingly, Slavia also has some indirect competition in the form of top versions of compact SUVs such as the Nexon, Sonet, Venue and XUV 3XO.
Conclusion
The Skoda Slavia facelift is all about being fresh in a tough market. With updated looks, more features and advanced safety tech, Skoda is making sure its sedan stays relevant. The engines are still strong, the design is still sporty and the emphasis is definitely on technology and safety. For sedan aficionados, the Slavia’s next chapter promises to be a good one.