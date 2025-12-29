Upcoming Nissan Gravite MPV Spotted Testing Ahead of India Launch – What to Expect

The Nissan Gravite is slowly shaping itself as the next big thing for Nissan in the affordable family car space in India. Recently, a test vehicle wearing heavy camouflage was sighted on the roads in India and this gave us a better idea of what this upcoming MPV will look like and what it will offer. The Gravite is supposed to be launched in March 2026 and prices are likely to start from around Rs 6 Lakh, placing it directly in the budget seven-seater segment.
The Gravite builds on the success that Nissan found with the Magnite. This time, the focus is on space and practicality. Underneath, it is expected to share the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber. This is a cost-effective and proven base that allows Nissan to keep prices competitive while still allowing decent comfort and flexibility for families.
Even though it is likely to have the same foundation as the Triber, the Gravite is different in its look. Up front it has the familiar C shaped design theme of Nissan. The grille has polygon-style elements and chrome touches while slim LED DRLs sit high on the fascia. GRAVITE badging on the bonnet gives it a more upright and confident look. The bonnet itself looks similar to Triber which helps in reducing the cost of development.
From the side, the Gravite will be expected to be a little more rugged. Thick body cladding, door trims and alloy wheels make it look more aggressive. A side step may also be offered as an accessory. At the back, the design is still clean and practical with C-shaped tail lamps, chrome accents, roof rails and a rear wiper. Nissan has also teased an exclusive green and teal shade, which will help the Gravite to stand apart from its Renault sibling.
Inside, Nissan is planning to provide a different look and feel than the Triber. Expect new seat fabrics, updated colour themes and new trim accents. Features are likely to include 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, 7-inch digital instrument display, second & third row AC vents, wireless charging, USB ports and cruise control. Small touches such as a cooled glovebox and 12-volt socket for the third row add everyday convenience.
Safety is likely to be high focus. The Gravite should have six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring and front and rear parking sensors.
Under the hood, it is likely to be powered by the familiar 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It generates about 72 PS and 96 Nm and will be available in a 5-speed manual as well as 5-speed AMT. A dealer-level CNG option is also anticipated, just like the Magnite, making it attractive for high mileage users.
All in all, the Nissan Gravite looks like it will be a practical, affordable and family-friendly MPV. It may not attempt to be loud, but it focuses on space, safety and everyday usability. If Nissan prices it right, the Gravite could prove to be a sensible choice to Indian families looking for a no-nonsense seven-seater.