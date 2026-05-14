Tesla Opens New Bengaluru Experience Centre

Tesla has expanded its India presence with a new experience centre in Bengaluru. Located in Whitefield, the new outlet officially began operations today, May 14, 2026. Customers can now explore the standard Tesla Model Y alongside the newly launched Tesla Model Y L six-seater SUV.
This is Tesla’s latest step after opening centres in Mumbai and Delhi. Along with vehicle display and test drive support, the company has also started after-sales services in Bengaluru for smoother ownership support.
Model Y L now on display
The Model Y L is the latest addition to Tesla’s India lineup. It comes with three rows and a six seat layout designed for family use.
Some important details include:
- Range of up to 681 km WLTP
- 0 to 100 kmph in 5.0 seconds
- Cargo capacity of up to 2539 litres
- Three row cabin layout
- Large headroom and legroom
Tesla says the SUV is built to offer more passenger comfort along with everyday practicality.
Battery and charging details
Both the Model Y Long Range and Model Y L use the same 83 kWh battery pack. Charging speed goes up to 250 kW using Tesla Superchargers.
Tesla also shared charging performance figures:
- Model Y L can add 288 km range in 15 minutes
- Model Y Long Range adds 267 km in the same time
The company says home charging support is also available in India for easier daily usage.
Safety and technology
Tesla vehicles continue to carry strong safety ratings across global markets. Both Model Y and Model Y L have received top safety scores from organisations like:
- NHTSA
- IIHS
- Euro NCAP
- ANCAP
- CIASI
The company says the SUVs are built with strong focus on safety, software integration and driving assistance technology.
Bengaluru centre details
The new Tesla experience centre in Bengaluru is located at VR Bengaluru on Whitefield Main Road in Mahadevapura. Along with the Bengaluru outlet, Tesla also has active experience centres in BKC Mumbai, Aerocity Delhi, and Gurugram. Visitors can explore the vehicles, schedule test drives, get product information and access ownership support services at these locations.
Prices in India
Here are the current prices of Tesla’s Model Y lineup in India:
- Model Y standard variant: Rs 59.89 lakh ex-showroom
- Model Y L: Rs 61.99 lakh ex-showroom
- Model Y Long Range: Rs 67.89 lakh ex-showroom
The Model Y L sits between the standard and Long Range variants in terms of pricing.
Tesla’s expansion in Bengaluru shows the company is slowly building a wider retail and service network in the country. Whitefield was selected due to strong demand for electric vehicles and Bengaluru’s growing tech driven customer base.