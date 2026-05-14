New Honda Sub-4 Meter and Mid-Size SUV Confirmed For India Launch By 2028

Honda has shared a fresh plan for the Indian market and the company is preparing a bigger push in the SUV space. During its global financial presentation in Japan, Honda confirmed that new products made specially for India are already in development.
The company will introduce two new SUVs in 2028. One model will enter the sub-4 metre category, while the other will sit in the midsize SUV segment.
Silhouettes shown during the presentation strongly hinted at SUV body styles. Honda did not reveal final designs or names yet, but the company has confirmed that these products are being developed with Indian customers in mind.
Honda also admitted that its earlier strategy of bringing globally developed products to India did not work as expected. The company now wants vehicles with better pricing, practical features and specifications suited for local needs.
Honda Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe said the brand is ready to use local resources and external partnerships to speed up development for India. The company also wants a stronger product lineup across more segments.
New sub 4 metre SUV confirmed
The Japanese automaker will return to the compact SUV category with a brand new model.
This segment currently includes:
- Tata Nexon
- Mahindra XUV 3XO
- Maruti Brezza
- Hyundai Venue
- Kia Sonet
- Skoda Kylaq
Honda earlier sold the WR-V in this space, but the model was discontinued in 2023. The upcoming SUV is expected to become an important volume product for the brand.
No engine details are confirmed yet, though hybrid and electrified options could arrive later as part of Honda’s future plans.
Mid-size SUV also in pipeline
Honda has also confirmed another SUV for the midsize category. At present, the Elevate is the company’s only product in this segment. The new SUV could help Honda strengthen its position against rivals like:
- Hyundai Creta
- Kia Seltos
- Maruti Grand Vitara
- Toyota Hyryder
- Skoda Kushaq
The company has not shared technical details yet, though stronger feature packages and new technology are expected.
Honda is also preparing EV expansion
Apart from petrol and hybrid models, Honda is also working on electric vehicles for India.
The Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV has already been spotted testing in the country. This model is expected to arrive next year and will be part of Honda’s new global EV lineup.
Expected highlights include:
- Advanced software features
- Connected car technology
- ADAS functions
- Premium electric SUV positioning
This shows Honda is planning growth in both ICE and EV segments together.
Motorcycle business to support car division
Honda also spoke about using its motorcycle business strength for future car growth in India.
The company sold around 5.8 million two-wheelers in FY2026 and has one of the biggest customer bases in the country. Honda believes many existing bike customers could eventually move to its cars as well.
The company also plans to use its strong supplier network and local operations to support future vehicle development.
10 new models planned by 2030
Honda had earlier confirmed that it plans to launch 10 new models in India by 2030. SUVs are expected to make up a large part of that lineup.
Along with the future SUVs, Honda is also preparing near-term launches like:
- Honda City facelift
- Honda ZR V Hybrid
The latest announcement shows that Honda wants a much bigger presence in India during the next few years.