Tata Harrier 1.5 Hyperion Turbo Petrol Review: The Smooth, Silent Harrier India Was Waiting For

For the longest time the Tata Harrier was a diesel only SUV. And though the diesel had its virtues, not everyone wanted one. With the new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol, Tata has finally filled in that gap – and the Harrier now feels very different to live with.
This petrol Harrier isn’t about beating numbers and making headlines. It’s about how calm, smooth and easy the SUV feels on a day to day basis.
Powering the SUV is Tata’s new 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine. It makes around 170 PS and 280 Nm. On paper that sounds strong but what matters more is the way it feels. This is a quiet, refined and very smooth engine. In the city traffic, it is relaxed and without stress. There’s good pull from low speeds, so you don’t have to be pushing the engine hard.
On the highway, the Harrier petrol is a nice cruiser. Overtakes are easy and power is coming in smooth and not rushed. It’s not a sporty SUV, but it is confident and composed. The engine likes calm driving not aggressive revving which suits the Harrier’s character well.
Mileage is a common concern. In the real world you can expect around 10 to 11 kmpl in the city and around 15 kmpl on the highways. Overall, 12 to 14 kmpl is realistic. The diesel is still better for high running, but this petrol makes sense if your running is mostly urban.
The automatic gearbox plays a big part here. The 6-speed automatic is smooth and predictable. Gear shifts are smooth and you hardly feel them. It’s not fast like a dual-clutch but it’s reliable and comfortable, particularly in traffic.
Ride quality is still high. The suspension is on the softer side so bad roads are taken well. The Harrier is stable on the highways but is not designed for fast cornering. Steering is easy and light enough (although not very sharp).
From the outside, there is no change. The Harrier still looks bold and solid. Step inside, and the Harrier still provides a spacious cabin with a premium feel. You get a huge touchscreen, digital displays, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, JBL audio with Dolby Atmos, wireless phone features, ambient light and a very clear 360 degree camera. Safety is also well covered with multiple air bags and ADAS features.
Space remains excellent. Rear seat comfort is good and there is a big boot for family trips.
Final Words
The Tata Harrier Hyperion petrol is for buyers who want refinement, comfort and easy-driving SUV. It’s not about chasing mileage or sporty driving. If your driving will be city-heavy, and you want a smooth, premium-feeling Harrier, without having to worry about the diesel, then this petrol version finally makes proper sense.