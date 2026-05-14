Honda City Facelift Leaked Undisguised, Reveals New Design Elements

Undisguised images of the upcoming Honda City facelift have surfaced online ahead of its official reveal later this month. The leaked car gives a clear look at the updated front styling, along with a few expected cabin changes that could arrive with the refreshed sedan.
Honda has retained the familiar silhouette of the City, but the revised nose gives it a cleaner and more mature appearance. With sharper lighting elements, a redesigned grille, and updated bumper detailing, the sedan now looks more modern while still retaining its well-known ‘City’ identity.
Front design gets major updates
The biggest changes can be seen at the front.
- New LED headlamp design
- Revised grille pattern
- Updated bumper styling
- Fresh dual-tone alloy wheels
The headlamps now look slimmer and cleaner. The grille gets a new honeycomb style pattern which stretches neatly between both lights. Honda has also shifted the logo placement slightly higher, giving the nose a different appearance compared to the current version.
Lower down, the bumper receives redesigned air sections and a cleaner central intake area. The sedan now looks wider from the front, while still keeping the same City identity intact.
Spy images also suggest that new alloy wheel designs will be offered on higher variants.
Cabin is expected to get a new screen and added features
Honda has not officially shown the full interior yet, but a few details have already surfaced through test vehicles. A larger freestanding touchscreen is expected to replace the current unit. This could also lead to small dashboard changes.
Expected feature additions include:
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered driver seat
- 360-degree camera
- Updated connected car features
New trim elements and upholstery choices are also likely. The current car already feels spacious and comfortable, so Honda may focus more on improving equipment levels rather than changing the full cabin layout.
Safety equipment is expected to stay strong.
Likely features include:
- Six airbags
- Hill start assist
- Vehicle stability assist
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Honda SENSING ADAS package
The ADAS suite is expected to continue with functions like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision mitigation braking and auto high beam support.
Engine options likely to remain unchanged
Since this is a facelift and not a completely new-generation model, Honda is not expected to make major mechanical changes to the sedan.
Engine options are expected to remain unchanged, including:
- 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
- 121 hp and 145 Nm output
- 6-speed manual gearbox
- CVT automatic option
The strong hybrid version is also expected to remain part of the lineup.
- e:HEV hybrid setup
- 126 hp combined output
- e-CVT transmission
The current engine setup is already known for refinement and smooth driving manners, especially in city use.
Launch timeline and rivals
Honda is expected to officially reveal the updated City on May 22. Prices could see a small increase over the current model range.
The sedan will continue to compete against:
- Hyundai Verna
- Volkswagen Virtus
- Skoda Slavia
Even after all these years, the City remains one of the most recognised sedans in the segment, and this update should help it stay fresh against newer rivals.