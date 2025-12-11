2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied – Big Front Redesign & Updated Rear Confirmed

The Hyundai Verna is one of the most familiar sedans on Indian roads and has always been a strong pick for people who want a lot of style, features, and comfort. The current generation came with a bold design that was not agreed by everyone but definitely made the car stand out. Now, new spy shots indicate that Hyundai is preparing to roll out a facelift, and the updated Verna is apparently in its final stage of testing.
The newest images reveal the car to be completely camouflaged front and back. These test mules were spotted not in India alone but also in South Korea, which clearly means that Hyundai is running parallel tests in multiple markets. Internationally, the Verna is sold as the Accent, and the overall silhouette still looks the same.
The heavy wrap at the front implies that Hyundai is working on a sharper bumper and updated DRLs. The split-headlamp set up is expected to remain and the grille may get a cleaner look. The side profile is unchanged but the alloy wheels as seen on one of the test cars are similar to the current India-spec version.
At the back, the connected LED tail lamp design is likely to persist with some changes in the graphics. The bumper will probably be revised as well.
Inside, this facelift is expected to carry with it the biggest upgrade. Spy shots have already revealed a new curved dual-screen setup – something Hyundai has begun offering in new models. The Verna might get bigger 12.3-inch displays, a new UI and fresher layout. A new D-cut steering wheel and more recycled materials may also be added.
Expected updates to the interior & features:
- Curved dual-screen layout
- New steering wheel
- Updated UI and software
- More features as compared to current model
- Possible ADAS improvements
Safety should also get an upgrade. The current Verna already has a 5-star Global NCAP rating and it is possible that the facelift will come with an improved Level 2 ADAS package with better sensors.
Mechanically, nothing major is expected to change. The sedan should have the same two petrol engines: the 1.5-litre NA unit and the 1.5-litre turbo, both with manual and automatic gearbox options.
With testing occurring in several countries, the launch may occur in late 2025 or early 2026. The Verna will continue to take on the Honda City, VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia – which are also preparing updates.
In simple terms, the Verna facelift appears to retain what people already like, but with some cleaner styling and more tech. It appears to be a steady and thoughtful upgrade rather than a big redesign.