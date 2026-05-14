Royal Enfield Sherpa FT Mk2 Revealed

A new chapter has started for Royal Enfield with the Sherpa FT Mk2 flat tracker. The motorcycle is made specially for dirt track racing and is built around the same Sherpa 450 platform used in the Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450.
The motorcycle will make its first race appearance at the championship opener in Roden, Netherlands. The racing season will continue across nine rounds before ending in Argentina later in the year.
Gary Birtwistle will ride the Sherpa FT Mk2 during the championship. He is a two-time British flat track champion and also the founder of Dirt Craft Race School.
Engine and performance setup
Powering the Sherpa FT Mk2 is the familiar 452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor shared with the Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450.
In stock form, this engine produces:
- 40 PS power
- 40 Nm torque
The race-spec version is likely to receive revised tuning for sharper response and improved acceleration on dirt tracks. The new exhaust setup could also help improve performance.
Flat track racing needs strong low-end torque and smooth throttle control while sliding through loose corners. The Sherpa platform naturally suits this style of riding because of its punchy mid-range performance and lightweight feel.
Design changes over the older FT450
The new Mk2 version gets several updates compared to the older FT450 flat tracker.
- Alloy wheels replace spoke wheels
- Slimmer custom fuel tank
- New race-style exhaust
- Updated paint scheme
- Reduced bodywork for lower weight
The earlier FT450 used the same fuel tank as the road-going Guerrilla 450, but the Mk2 now gets a narrower unit designed specially for racing. This should also help reduce overall weight.
The bike also misses several road-going parts.
- No headlight setup
- No front brake assembly
- No ABS hardware
Large front and side number plates continue the traditional flat tracker look.
Some parts also appear to use lightweight materials, including the swingarm and body panels.
Built for dirt track riding
Royal Enfield had already tested this platform in dirt riding events earlier this year. Riders who experienced the bike during the Slide School finals in Jaipur said the motorcycle felt playful and easy to control while sliding through corners.
The riding position, engine response and chassis setup make the bike suitable for flat track racing conditions where balance and rear wheel control matter a lot.
The tall stance and compact body also help riders shift weight more easily during aggressive cornering.
More bikes expected on the Sherpa platform
The Sherpa 450 platform will support more motorcycles in the future.
Expected upcoming models include:
- Scram 450
- Continental GT-R 450
The Scram 450 is expected to arrive in 2027. A road-legal version inspired by the Sherpa FT Mk2 could also be considered later.