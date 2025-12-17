Honda City to Get Another Makeover: Second Facelift Planned for 2026 Before Next-Gen Arrival

The Honda City has been one of the most familiar sedans in India for years and Honda is obviously not about to slow things down. Even though the current fifth generation City has been on sale since 2020, the brand is preparing another update in 2026 to keep the sedan fresh until the all-new generation arrives around 2028.
The City already got a face lift in 2023 but by 2026 it will be going on its sixth year on sale. This second facelift will serve as a stopgap update to help the City stay relevant in a segment that is about to see a lot of action.
This timing also makes sense since its key rivals are expected to get updates soon.
Strong competition getting newer
The midsize sedan segment is due for a refresh phase. Models such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna are all due for a face lift next year. With competitors updating their designs and feature lists, Honda needs to make sure the City doesn’t start feeling dated in comparison.
That’s where the 2026 update comes in — not a complete redesign, but some changes enough to keep buyers interested.
What will change on the outside
Most of the updates are expected to be on the outside. Honda is likely to give the City a sharper look inspired by its global models.
Expected changes include:
- Revised front and rear bumpers
- Updated grille design
- Modified headlamps and tail-lamps
- New alloy wheel designs
These changes should help the City to look more in line with the newer Hondas seen globally, without changing its familiar silhouette.
Small but noticeable interior updates
Inside, the overall layout is expected to remain the same, but Honda may freshen things up with:
- New upholstery and trim finishes
- Minor cosmetic changes to the dashboard
- Possible addition of features such as 360 degree camera
The focus will probably be on enhancing the feel of the cabin and not introducing too many new things.
Engines will remain unchanged
Mechanically, the City isn’t changing its tune either. Expect the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC to continue churning out 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic.
The City Hybrid will also run alongside the regular petrol version to provide greater fuel efficiency with its strong-hybrid setup, delivering a combined output of 126hp and working with a CVT gearbox.
Conclusion
The Honda City may not be all-new yet, but with another update on the way, it’s clear Honda intends to keep its bestselling sedan very much in the game.