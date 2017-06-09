India’s Only Blue Caelum Lamborghini Huracan Goes To Ahmedabad

In the recent past, Italian marquee Lamborghini has delivered quite a few units of the Huracan across India. The country is home to a few special units of the raging bull as well, including a Huracan Avio edition and a Huracan done up under the Ad Personam division of Lamborghini, featuring a shade of Le Mans Blu.

For the record, India even has a Lamborghini Huracan finished in a one-off shade of Oro Adonis and an Oro Elios Huracan, bought by the first lady Lamborghini owner in India. Now, another unique Huracan recently arrived in India and recently made its way home to the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Featuring a bespoke paintjob of Blue Caelum, the one-off paintjob has been done at the hands of Lamborghini’s customization division known as Ad Personam. Although the model arrived in the country some time ago, it was recently delivered to its owner in Ahmedabad. The model has already received its first modification, with the stock silver alloys now sporting a shade of black.

Powering the Blue Caelum Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Coupe is the same 5.2-litre V10 petrol engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 610 PS and a peak torque of 560 Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a seven speed dual clutch unit that sends power to all four wheels. Sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds, the top speed of the Huracan stands at 325 kmph.

Image courtesy: Lamborghini Mumbai and Supercars and Exotics in Ahmedabad