India’s First Lamborghini Aventador S Delivered in Bengaluru

It’s raining Italians in India! Yes, apart from the rains that have created some trouble in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, there have been quite a few Italian supercars making their way to India shores recently. Just yesterday, we told you about India’s second Lamborghini Huracan Avio landing in Delhi.

India’s first Huracan Avio edition landed in Kolkata back in the month of April. The model that most recently made its entry though, is a Lamborghini Aventador S. This is the first customer Aventador S unit to have been delivered in India to a customer from Bengaluru.

Finished in a shade of Nero Pegaso (a shade of black in layman terms), India’s first Lamborghini Aventador S shares its garage with India’s only Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, Verde Mantis (Green) Lamborghini Huracan and a number of Porsche’s including the 991 911 turbo S, GT3, 997 turbo, Boxster S and the Cayenne Turbo.

Propelling the Lamborghini Aventador S is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that is capable of producing 740 hp and 690 Nm of torque. Mated to a seven speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels. The Aventador S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds before its maxes out at 350 kmph. The Aventador S was launched in India in March this year with a price tag of INR 5.01 crore (ex-showroom).

Watch India’s first Lamborghini Aventador S being delivered in the video below:

Image courtesy: Supercars and Bikes in Bangalore (SCBB)