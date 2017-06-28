India’s Second Lamborghini Huracan Avio Lands In Bhubaneswar

Back in April, India first’s ever Lamborghini Huracan Avio edition landed in the region of Kolkata. Limited to just 250 units worldwide, the Huracan Avio is definitely a one of the few special edition models to arrive in India. Now, India has received its second Lamborghini Huracan Avio, which was recently delivered to it owner in Bhubaneswar, Orissa. Finished in a shade of Blu Grifo (matte Blue) with matte white accents featured on various parts of its body, the unit is a part of the Huracan Avio series that is a tribute to the Italian Air Force.

The Blu Grifo paintjob as seen on this unit is one of the five paint options that Lamborghini offers with the Huracan Avio apart from Grigio Falco, Grigio Nibbio, Grigio Vulcano and Verde Turbine. For the exterior, the Huracan Avio special edition features ‘L63’ decals situated below the ORVMs on either side, where L denotes Lamborghini and 63 stands for the year (1963) in which the company was founded. Inside, the model receives Black Alcantara leather with the “L63’ logo embroidered on the seats.

Powering the Lamborghini Huracan Avio is the same 5.2-litre V10 petrol engine as seen on the standard Huracan. This motor, which is capable of producing 610 PS and 560 NM of torque, comes mated to a seven speed dual clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Speeds of 0-100 kmph in the Huracan Avio special edition takes just 3.2 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 325 kmph. The Lamborghini Huracan Avio was launched in India in September last year, with prices starting at INR 3.71 crore (ex-showroom).

Image courtesy: SCBBSR and Avinaba Sasmal