Trending:
Here Is A List Of Newly Launched Cars You Can Buy This Festive Season!
Home Features New-Gen Renault Kwid Vs Previous-Gen Renault Kwid

New-Gen Renault Kwid Vs Previous-Gen Renault Kwid

|
Added in: Features
Share |

A couple of days ago, Renault, launched the facelift version of its popular compact hatchback, Kwid in India. Renault has finally given the Kwid a new design and a bunch of best-in-class features like a rear centre armrest, class-leading boot space, etc. However, mechanically the car retains most of its components from the previous generation model, which means the engine is not yet BS6 compliant. The Kwid now also gets a new rival, Maruti’s all-new S-Presso. Prices for the Kwid now start from INR 2.83 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Let’s have a look at how different the new-gen Kwid is from the previous model and how do they compete on paper:

New vs Old Kwid

DIMENSIONS

The new-gen Kwid is now slightly bigger in length but shorter in height. The other main upgrade is the increased ground clearance, however, on the downside, the boot space capacity gets reduced by almost 21 litres. On the other hand, the width, wheelbase and fuel tank capacity remains the same. Despite the reduced boot space capacity, the new-gen Kwid still outperforms its competition with its huge 279-litre boot.

New-Gen Renault KwidPrevious-Gen Renault Kwid
Length (mm)37313679
Width (mm)15791579
Height (mm)14741513
Wheelbase (mm)24222422
Ground Clearance (mm)184180
Boot Space (litres)279300
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)2828

Renault Kwid facelift 5

SAFETY And FEATURES

Talking about safety, the new-gen Kwid is equipped with all the latest safety features like rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pretensioners, seat belt reminder, a rear parking camera and many more. Also, in terms of features, the new-gen Kwid now gets many segment-first features like a rear centre armrest, a set of new unconventional LED headlamps for a stylish appeal, a fully-digital instrument console and a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment display.

New-Gen Renault KwidPrevious-Gen Renault Kwid
Dual AirbagsYesNo
ABS with EBDYesYes
Seat Belt PretensionersYesYes
Seat Belt ReminderYesYes
Rear Parking SensorsYesYes
Rear Parking CameraYesYes
High-Speed AlertYesYes
Rear Arm RestYesYes
Unconventional LED HeadlampsYesNo
Fully Digital Instrument ConsoleYesYes
20.32 cm Touchscreen Infotainment DisplayYesNo

Renault Kwid facelift 6

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

Mechanically, both the cars are fitted with 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines, which produce 54 HP and 68 HP respectively. Both are also available in manual and automatic options. Just like the previous model, the new-gen Renault Kwid also gets a BS4 compliant engine and is expected to get the BS6 version early next year.

New-Gen Renault KwidPrevious-Gen Renault Kwid
Engine Displacement (CC)999999
Power (HP @ RPM)68 @ 550068 @ 5500
Torque (Nm @ RPM)91 @ 425091 @ 4250
Gearbox (Manual)5-speed manual5-speed manual
Gearbox (Automatic)5-speed AMT5-speed AMT
BS-VI CompliantNoNo

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vs Renault Kwid Climber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

renault kwid easy r amt engine 2

PRICE

The base version of the new-gen Renault Kwid is now priced Rs 27,000 higher than the base model of the previous-gen Kwid, while the top-end Climber variant now retails at INR 4.92 Lakh (ex-showroom, India), which is almost Rs 17,000 higher than the previous-gen Kwid Climber.

New-Gen Renault KwidPrevious-Gen Renault Kwid
Prices Base Model (Ex-showroom, Delhi)INR 2,83,290INR 2,56,000
Prices Top Model (Ex-showroom, Delhi)INR 4,92,190INR 4,75,500
Renault Kwid facelift 9
Renault Kwid facelift 8
Renault Kwid facelift 4

Features
,
Renault
,
Renault KWID
,
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bikes In India

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Rs. 1.79 Lakh
KTM Duke 250
Rs. 1.81 Lakh
KTM Duke 200
Rs. 1.52 Lakh
2019 Karizma
Rs. 1.05 Lakh
TVS Apache RTR 180
Rs. 84.26k

Cars In India

New Honda CIty 2017
Honda City
Rs. 9.7 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
Rs. 7.08 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
Rs. 9.99 Lakh
Skoda Octavia
Rs. 16 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Rs. 8.81 Lakh
Subscribe to Whatsapp - Motoroids
 