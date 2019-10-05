New-Gen Renault Kwid Vs Previous-Gen Renault Kwid

A couple of days ago, Renault, launched the facelift version of its popular compact hatchback, Kwid in India. Renault has finally given the Kwid a new design and a bunch of best-in-class features like a rear centre armrest, class-leading boot space, etc. However, mechanically the car retains most of its components from the previous generation model, which means the engine is not yet BS6 compliant. The Kwid now also gets a new rival, Maruti’s all-new S-Presso. Prices for the Kwid now start from INR 2.83 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Let’s have a look at how different the new-gen Kwid is from the previous model and how do they compete on paper:

DIMENSIONS

The new-gen Kwid is now slightly bigger in length but shorter in height. The other main upgrade is the increased ground clearance, however, on the downside, the boot space capacity gets reduced by almost 21 litres. On the other hand, the width, wheelbase and fuel tank capacity remains the same. Despite the reduced boot space capacity, the new-gen Kwid still outperforms its competition with its huge 279-litre boot.

New-Gen Renault Kwid Previous-Gen Renault Kwid Length (mm) 3731 3679 Width (mm) 1579 1579 Height (mm) 1474 1513 Wheelbase (mm) 2422 2422 Ground Clearance (mm) 184 180 Boot Space (litres) 279 300 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 28 28

SAFETY And FEATURES

Talking about safety, the new-gen Kwid is equipped with all the latest safety features like rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pretensioners, seat belt reminder, a rear parking camera and many more. Also, in terms of features, the new-gen Kwid now gets many segment-first features like a rear centre armrest, a set of new unconventional LED headlamps for a stylish appeal, a fully-digital instrument console and a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment display.

New-Gen Renault Kwid Previous-Gen Renault Kwid Dual Airbags Yes No ABS with EBD Yes Yes Seat Belt Pretensioners Yes Yes Seat Belt Reminder Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensors Yes Yes Rear Parking Camera Yes Yes High-Speed Alert Yes Yes Rear Arm Rest Yes Yes Unconventional LED Headlamps Yes No Fully Digital Instrument Console Yes Yes 20.32 cm Touchscreen Infotainment Display Yes No

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

Mechanically, both the cars are fitted with 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines, which produce 54 HP and 68 HP respectively. Both are also available in manual and automatic options. Just like the previous model, the new-gen Renault Kwid also gets a BS4 compliant engine and is expected to get the BS6 version early next year.

New-Gen Renault Kwid Previous-Gen Renault Kwid Engine Displacement (CC) 999 999 Power (HP @ RPM) 68 @ 5500 68 @ 5500 Torque (Nm @ RPM) 91 @ 4250 91 @ 4250 Gearbox (Manual) 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Gearbox (Automatic) 5-speed AMT 5-speed AMT BS-VI Compliant No No

PRICE

The base version of the new-gen Renault Kwid is now priced Rs 27,000 higher than the base model of the previous-gen Kwid, while the top-end Climber variant now retails at INR 4.92 Lakh (ex-showroom, India), which is almost Rs 17,000 higher than the previous-gen Kwid Climber.